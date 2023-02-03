Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining Experience

Photo by Steven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

Shabu-shabu was introduced in Japan in the 20th century with the opening of the restaurant “Suehiro” in Osaka, where the name was invented. Its origins are traced back to the Chinese hot pot known as instant-boiled mutton. Shabu-shabu is most similar to the original Chinese version when compared to other Japanese dishes such as sukiyaki.

Most often, ribeye steak is used, but less tender cuts, such as top sirloin, are also common. A more expensive meat, such as wagyū, may also be used. It is usually served with tofu and vegetables, including Chinese cabbage, chrysanthemum leaves, nori, onions, carrots and shiitake mushrooms. In some places, udon and other noodles may also be served.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Photo by Steven Doyle

Photo by Steven Doyle

The dish is prepared by submerging a thin slice of meat or a piece of vegetable in a pot of boiling water or dashi broth made with kelp and stirring it. Cooked meat and vegetables are usually dipped in ponzu or goma (sesame seed) sauce before eating and served with a bowl of steamed white rice. Once the meat and vegetables have been eaten, leftover broth from the pot is customarily combined with the remaining rice, and the resulting soup is usually eaten last.

Sukiyaki is very similar in style and ingredients, and Yoshi has that for you as well.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Photo by Steven Doyle

In the Dallas area one of the best versions of this style of cookery is Yoshi Shabu Shabu in Richardson where the customers enjoy playing with their food. Consider this dinner and a show. Here you may order either shabu shabu and all of its accoutrements, or go with sukiyaki. You may order ribeye, waygu, chicken, pork, salmon, scallops, shrimp or mussels, or go completely vegetarian in three different sizes. You may also order more “sets” of any combination for an additional charge. You may also add an egg for a dollar.

Photo by Steven Doyle

At Yoshi, all orders come with a set up of seasonal vegetables, tofu, udon, rice and three sauces. Prices begin at $8 and go up to nearly $50 if you pretty much want everything. For ‘everything’ you will want to have a crew to help, or be extremely hungry. The employees are delightfully helpful and will make your shabu shabu experience a good one. Don’t forget the mochi ice cream before leaving!