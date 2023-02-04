Dallas, TX

Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep Ellum

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3vAW_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Deep Ellum has this rich history of taverns and music, not too unlike today. The transitions have been deep cut with controversy both sweet and unforgiving.

Deep Ellum was well known as the place to be for blues musicians from as far away as Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Made famous by legendary residents like Blind Lemon Jefferson, Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter, and blues pianist Alex Moore, Deep Ellum also frequently hosted performances by such iconic artists as T-Bone Walker, just starting his career, and Bessie Smith.

Today we might consider it more alternative in music and diverse in cuisine

Set in longevity, creativity and just damned good, look no further than Local for a good vibe and tasting menu. Set in a bit of history, located in the Boyd Hotel, the restaurant is owned and cheffed by Tracy Miller and was established in 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2befai_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Niwa Japanese BBQ (Yakiniku) is a modern Japanese restaurant serving the highest quality meats, from rib eye steak, wagyu beef to filet mignon to grill with your veggie options.  Unique from other yakiniku restaurants worldwide, Niwa serves more than the traditional beef selections but also chicken, lamb chops and seafood on their menu. It is also the only restaurant in Texas serving Toriyama wagyu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIak1_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

One of the favorite items smoked at Terry Black’s BBQ are the beef ribs. It is also Mark Blacks favorite cut being served. It is a small menu with some terrific sides and priced just right to give anyone looking for a big meal a nice smattering of choices. Selection is simple, look to brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, turkey and sausage. And that is the famous Lockhart sausage we all know and love. All served by the pound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCuiB_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Bucky Moonshine’s has your authentic Cajun cuisine at hand and will fill you up with a little Zydeco at the same time. If Boudin Balls, Jambalaya and Etouffee are what you’re craving, you’re in luck. Look for these staples and much, much more at Bucky’s. Follow them on Facebook for daily food porn. Crawfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry0kg_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Serving up freshly pulled noodles masterfully prepared by Andrew Chen the Monkey King Noodle Master is an inviting all day and all-night spot that offers up a limited menu of beef or chicken noodle soup, plus a few dumplings such as our favorite xiao long bao (the fabled and revered soup dumpling).   

Revolver Taco Lounge gained a nom from James Beard and serves up insanely good tacos varied in proteins from duck to crickets and even octopus. It is a must try when visiting Deep Ellum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOuAL_0kbnKCeN00
brick and bonesPhoto bySteven Doyle

Brick and Bones makes amazing fried chicken and even better (the best) mac and cheese. Think 24-hour brined birds that are left succulent, crispy and power packed with the essential juices you will never forget. Morales makes his chicken several ways, using mostly dark meat to ensure maximum flavor and juiciness. Consider conventional fried chicken, a hot version that is making its way around menus, all brined, battered and doused with a spicy oil-based sauce, and other versions such as a grilled and barbecue sauce ladened hen. The baskets of bird beckon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OyPf_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

What grew from caterers, food trucks and sheer determination (and great food) Easy Slider’s core menu consists of Certified Angus beef sliders with unique toppings, while additional items are offered frequently in order to showcase seasonal ingredients. A must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqVZk_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

Need a great burger or sandwich? Look no further than Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop in Deep ellum where they will wow your taste buds and send you into burger heaven. Let’s do a quote for their social media or menu board, “Best burger with a smile”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdXnx_0kbnKCeN00
Photo bySteven Doyle

What is round, 5,000 sq feet and topped with a lot of pepperonis? Serious Pizza makes delicious pizzas larger than manhole covers, and they are fun to watch spinning in the air before baking to a perfect crunch.

There are many more options in Deep Ellum, what are your favorites?

