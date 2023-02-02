Brick and Bones to Open in Garland

Photo by Brick and Bones

A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly.

Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.

With the second location, fans can order their popular 6 pieces assorted dark meat fried chicken–brined 24 hours for maximum flavors and juiciness–battered, deep fried or order their equally popular poblano mashed potatoes as a side.

Brick & Bones is one of the few places available on DoorDash and UberEats serving late-night food and fried chicken, and their business hours for every day of the week are 6 pm to 2 am at their Deep Ellum location and 5 pm to 2 am at the Revolving Kitchen location.

About Brick & Bones

Locally owned by Cliff Edgar, Brick & Bones is a dive bar serving famous Mexican-influenced fried chicken since it opened its doors in August 2015.

At Brick & Bones, fried chicken is our specialty -- and, here, we do it our güey (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English). In short, we’re not winging it when it comes to our birds. Whether we’re serving it in buckets, as tenders or with waffles, our chicken is at once remarkably crisp and impossibly juicy. And that’s just the start: From lush salads to savory deviled eggs, we’ve got something for anyone who’s feeling peckish. Pair that with our seasonal, hand-crafted cocktail menu featuring fresh, hand-squeezed ingredients, and you're not going to want to leave. Good thing we're open till 2am. Hey, we don't cluck around.