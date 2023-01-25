Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's Club

Photo by Steven Doyle

As many take a stab at southern fare there is a man in Oak Cliff who has refined the genre with braggadocious fanfare. Everything Jonathon Erdeljac creates is for pure satisfaction. We labeled Jonathon the Gravy King some years back, and the words still stick to our ribs.

Although Jonathon’s is open all day, this restaurant is a brunch haven. Sure, you will find a few salads and burgers, but for the most part Jonathon’s is all about eggs, sausages and gravy. And one very spectacular Club Sandwich.

Consider the sandwich that is piled with turkey, ham, bacon, an egg, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado on sourdough bread. Yes, there is an egg on this club. This Club is every bit as delicious as you might find any sandwich of its sort not just in the Dallas area, but across the country.

After the Club you may look to the Chicken and Waffles, which made our best of list each year , and also for the best Chicken Fried Steak. All smothered in the Jonathon gravy, the king’s gravy.

If you don’t mind a crowd look for Jonathon's, the Oak Cliff institution which could become your new favorite brunch destination. Their fried chicken and waffles are said to be the best in Dallas, but their menu features more entertaining options too. For spicy try the Danger Dogs (turkey sausage links dipped in pancake batter, fried, and dusted with powdered sugar and chile spices). For sweet, opt for the specialty Pan de Jon (bread custard with citrus banana syrup). Top that off with a Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar, and you will decry Jonathon's to be as good as it gets.