Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas Burger

There is a place, a hidden place, where you can find cold beer, great burgers and incredible live music. This is the place many know as Lee Harvey’s . In its own compound surrounded by barbed wire and a double gate to prevent happy pets from either getting in, or escaping, you will find nothing but great camaraderie and smiles at this hot spot in the Cedars area of Dallas.

The food at Lee Harvey’s is nothing short of splendid and is made out of a kitchen much smaller than your own at home. The food comes out quickly and perfect every time for a place with such adversity as this small workspace. That is the only thing small about the bar. The burgers are enormous, clocking in at a half pound and topped with as many ingredients as you might care to savor. The meat is juicy and hand formed, and even though the bun is sturdy the juices make fast play with your ability to manage this monster.

On a recent visit we found a juicy burger topped with red onions, grilled jalapeno (off menu, but they will make if not too busy), lettuce and succulent tomatoes. We passed on the crispy bacon, with some regret to follow. There are other choices that will be rattled off by one of the bartenders who play host to your dining experience, and they seem happy when listing the options. Grilled mushrooms would be something of interest. Or chili.

As a side you will want to choose the half and half order of fries and rings. The onion rings come with their own dipping sauce that still remains a secret, although we dined with a local chef recently who claims to have cracked the code for the recipe.

Other dining options include their street tacos which are half priced on Monday. Tuesday the burgers are half price till 10pm, which makes it a true bargain.

You’ve seen the iconic red-lit bar featured on many television programs such as, now you have a reason to visit yourself, Giddyup!