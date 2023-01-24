Celebrate National Soup Month with Rahr Beer Cheese Soup

Photo by craveDFW

January is National Soup Month, and we shared plenty of our favorite soups found throughout Dallas and Fort Wort. For today's recipe go buy a few six packs of the Ugly Pug, our favorite Rahr & Sons brew. You may sub out any local beer. You will want to serve the beer with the soup, of course.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Rahr & Sons Beer Cheese Soup

8 servings 1 1/2 cups diced carrots1, 1/2 cups diced onion,1 1/2 cups diced celery, 2 cloves garlic - minced, 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce,1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 3 cups beef broth, 2 cups Rahr & Sons Ugly Pug black lager, 1/3 cup butter, 1/3 cup flour, 4 cups milk or half & half, 6 cups shredded sharp Gouda cheese, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and chives for garnish.

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium heat 1 tbl olive oil. Stir together carrots, onion, celery and garlic. Stir in hot pepper sauce, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper. Pour in beef broth and beer; simmer until vegetables are tender, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Stir in flour with a wire whisk; cook, stirring until the flour is light brown, about 3 or 4 minutes. Gradually stir in milk, whisking to prevent scorching until thickened. Remove from heat and gradually stir in cheese. Keep warm.

Stir beer mixture into cheese mixture. Stir in Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and dry mustard. Adjust for hot pepper sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Serve topped with chives.