61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31

Photo by 61 Osteria

61 Osteria, Fort Worth’s much-anticipated restaurant opening by well-known Fort Worth restaurateur, Adam Jones and acclaimed Chef Blaine Staniford, will finally open for drinks and dinner service in Downtown Fort Worth at 500 W 7th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102 on Tuesday, January 31.

Lunch, brunch and a family-style, traditional Sunday Supper will launch separately in the coming weeks and months.

With the Italian word osteria meaning a place serving wine and simple food with a focus on specialties - 61 Osteria will most appropriately embrace the seasons and offer guests traditional Italian dishes with a focus on simple, seasonal ingredients sourced from the best quality and local farmers.

Italian culture and American culture have become intertwined over generations of history. Food culture has always begun with what was available. Individuals that truly shaped food culture took what was available and created something remarkable. This led to protected agricultural products, areas of production, and the overall culture of Italian food and wine. The act of sharing recipes, wines, and tradition is what has brought the 61 Osteria team of chefs and sommeliers together. Executive Chef Blaine Staniford is taking a modern approach to Italian ingredients, uniquely impacted by heritage and experience.

Photo by 61 Osteria

FOOD MENU

Chef Staniford, who believes exceptional food comes from the source and when products are in the peak of their seasons, says, “61 Osteria will focus on the traditional foods that come from all twenty regions of Italy so the variety will be quite interesting for our guests. Every plating houses the philosophy of "Texas Ingredients with an Italian twist."

Menu highlights include starters on the “Snacks” section of the menu including House Antipasti with citrus marinated olives with parmesan, spiced corn nuts and pickled vegetables; Salumi with house cured calabrian coppa, truffle salami, fennel seed lonza and mortadella and a Prosciutto di Parma Tasting of 12 & 24 month aged ham with castelvetrano olives and parmesan, and more.

Appetizer offerings include Wood Grilled Prawns with head on blue prawns, salsa verde and charred meyer lemon; Vegetable Bagna Cauda with petite raw vegetables served with roasted garlic and anchovy aioli; Arancinicrispy fontina cheese stuffed carnaroli rice with salsa verde and tomato sauce, and more.

Take a break in between to delve into Chef Staniford’s housemade pastas including Bucatini Cacio e Pepe made of semolina pasta with cracked black pepper and pecorino fulvi; Smoked Spaghetti Carbonara with house guanciale, pecorino toscano and local farm egg yolk and Tagliatelle Bolognese with braised brisket, veal and pork based sugo with aged parmesan DOP; and more.

Guests will then have Entree options including Atlantic Swordfish paired with eggplant puree, castelvetrano olives and puttanesca sauce; Black Sea Bass with spinach gnudi Florentina, broccolini, roasted sunchokes and pistachio pesto; 44 Farms Short Rib with parmesan polenta, white bean ragout, Toscano kale, radicchio and salsa verde; Veal Chop Marsala with hen of the wood mushrooms, grilled baby artichokes and Sperone marsala; and Bistecca Florentina with porcini and fennel pollen crusted 28oz. prime porterhouse.

Photo by 61 Osteria

BEVERAGE PROGRAM

The beverage program offers New World and Old World sparkling, white and red wines by the glass and bottle, with an emphasis on Italian producers.

Jones says. “Our wine list invites you to explore the variety of Italian flavors presented in our menu by region. Think of native Italian grapes as protected agricultural products housed within designated areas of production. The wine list begins with a map of Italy for reference. You may use this to find wines that connect you to the foods and flavors you wish to enjoy. We focus on a couple of major areas within Italy: Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany, and Sicily. There are also a great number of wines from Old World and New World regions.”

Classic and modern cocktails are hand-prepared with fresh-squeezed juices, house-made simple syrup, and the finest spirits, always giving a nod to the Italian classics. Bottled and draft beers from local, domestic, and imported Italian producers will also be available.

Photo by 61 Osteria

DESIGN

Designed by Fort Worth-based architecture firm, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, the restaurant embraces the classic modern aesthetic of clear, elegant spaces defined by walls of lush natural materials.

A sensuous, marble-clad form was placed to define the bar and dining areas while allowing space to flow freely around it. While there is an overall unifying aesthetic, the bar is characterized by a bright, sunny palette of materials and fabrics, while in the dining room the tone is set by oak paneling and darker upholstery. Hovering above the central array of banquettes is a series of rectangular sculptural elements composed from a reflective metallic fabric.

The space is 7000 square feet with seating in the main dining room for 120 people, bar seating for 50, and an additional 30 outdoor dining seats and 15 lounge seats.

Owner, Adam Jones says, “This has been a very special project in the works for many years. We are incredibly proud and grateful to finally be opening our doors and look forward to serving our loyal community of guests and visitors alike. We think we have created something unique for our city and hope you agree.”

61 Osteria will be open for dinner only at first with lunch, brunch and family-style Sunday Suppers to follow in the coming weeks and months.