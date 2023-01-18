Richardson's Jeng Chi will Enamor with Amazing Szechuan Delights

Photo by Steven Doyle

Check in at the star of Richardson’s Little China Town's Jeng Chi, with their masterful Sichuan dishes, dim sum and the beloved xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings. Jeng Chi calls the latter “juicy dumplings”, but however you bite into them, they are full of delicious soup and a beautiful meatball.

Opened 30 years ago by master chef Yuan Teng, the restaurant is now mostly operated by his son Francisco and daughter-in-law Janelle who has taken a small restaurant to their current digs just a few doors down to its current glorious 8,000 square feet.

With an enormous menu of over 250 items, you will find your favorites, but possibly after much examination. Dumplings are the key to any meal at Jeng Chi, a perfect beginning. Look to those juicy dumplings, both large and small with crab or pork, lobster dumplings (oh heavenly mother), and a whole host of dumplings filled with your favorite meats and vegetables.

Leek turnovers and green onion pancakes are requisite here as well. There is an amazing list of soups as well. A large hot and sour will feed a family of five easily.

The menu races on from noodles to whole fish, hot pots and sizzling plates. You will also find a good amount of your Chinese American favorites that won't disappoint.

Jeng Chi has a full bar with slurpy good cocktails, plus a selection of beer and wine to enjoy.

You will be enamored with Jeng Chi’s amazing bakery filled to the brim with lovely pastries of all sorts. Remember this for your next occasion.

Take on a reservation this week for a taste of something uniquely delicious in Dallas. Jeng Chi is located at 400 N Greenville #11 in the park called Little China.