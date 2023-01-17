Frisco, TX

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2yGM_0kHix4DQ00
Photo bySteven Doyle

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar, the Parisian-inspired restaurant featuring French fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch will open Spring 2023 at The Star at Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75034.

La Parisienne was created by Mondi Tag, a successful local attorney and restaurant owner and operator for over 20 years. Tag was born and raised in Texas and was the first female franchisee owner/operator for Dickey’s BBQ in Dallas at the age of 19 along with her mother. Together, the duo also co-owned and operated another restaurant franchise, Genghis Grill, prior to Tag becoming an attorney. Most recently she opened Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails in Addison and Fiatto in West Village.

Tag says of La Parisienne, “We want our guests to feel as if they are sitting in a chic cafe in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea or coffee. All of our desserts are made from scratch with our standout being the Napoleon pastry along with our hazelnut praline and eclairs in a variety of flavors.”

Executive Chef Ozzy Samano, born and raised in Texas and an El Centro College Culinary Studies graduate, has recently come on board. Chef Samano has vast experience working in some of the most well-known kitchens in the metroplex from Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, opening the original East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken to most recently Dahlia Bar & Bistro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHMSZ_0kHix4DQ00
Photo bySteven Doyle

The 4,325-square-foot space, designed by Mayavian Creative Studios, based in Dubai, features an elegant Parisian feel with Tiffany Blue accents, water features, 3D murals, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout. The bistro offers seating for 200.

Tag says, “We are looking forward to La Parisienne being the perfect place to host baby showers, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, date night, girls night, tea parties or just a spot to grab late-night dessert and coffee.”

La Parisienne will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9 pm, Friday 11 am – 12:00 am, Saturday 9 am – 12:00 am and Sunday 9 am – 8 pm. 

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar | The Star at Frisco | 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000 | Frisco

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# La Parisienne Bistro and Bar# Frisco# What to do in Frisco# Restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
333 followers

More from Steven Doyle

Dallas, TX

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Worth, TX

2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on Sale

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Where to Find Authentic Vietnamese Street Food in Dallas

Vietnamese food is a delicious way to not only explore the country’s cuisine, but also to take a look in the culture and explore its people up close and very personal. The open air markets feature great dishes offered mainly by woman with recipes handed forth from generations, mother to daughter taking years to perfect and enjoy.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic Experience

You are most likely familiar with a handful of wonderful spots in Dallas to eek out decent dim sum. We recently stumbled upon an additional find that until now has gone under our massive radar, and this restaurant is a wonderful find. You will want to make plans to visit Garden Restaurant located in Garland.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Richardson's Jeng Chi will Enamor with Amazing Szechuan Delights

Check in at the star of Richardson’s Little China Town's Jeng Chi, with their masterful Sichuan dishes, dim sum and the beloved xiaolongbao, or soup dumplings. Jeng Chi calls the latter “juicy dumplings”, but however you bite into them, they are full of delicious soup and a beautiful meatball.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a Joy

Valentine’s Day is one where we are thinking about a date with all the trappings, and Dallas has plenty of choices for prix fixe meals and specials for the night for that someone in your life. But what if we are playing solo for the big night? Don’t buy into the hype and feel you need to hunt down a date; we have you covered for a perfectly acceptable night on the town with no regrets. Don’t stay at home, get out there and enjoy. It's enjoyable to people watch, especially at couples who just met for the first time from an online match.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Loro Offering Deals in January + Wine Dinner at Eataly

We’re fans of LORO, the Asian smokehouse and bar conceptualized by Chef Tyson Cole and award-winning Chef Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue. As you may know, LORO just opened its second Dallas location in Addison in December 2022. To celebrate the grand opening, they will be offering $5 rice bowls every Monday throughout the month of January. The bowls are made with coconut rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs and a choice of meat including the Malaysian Curry Chicken, Smoked Prime Bavette or Char Siew Pork-Belly.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.

Read full story
2 comments
The Colony, TX

Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18

Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago Street Food, today announced it will hold the grand opening for its first Texas restaurant, located in The Colony, on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. CT, following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s exciting and much anticipated arrival in the Lone Star State.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure

Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

How Authentic is My Chinese Cuisine?

As we suffer through the Chinese buffets of the world, we must ask ourselves just how authentic are the dishes we find in every Chinese-American restaurant. We see these plates of stir-fried goodness listed for us to gobble up, but do the Chinese eat the same items in their country? In the end it may not really matter because we seem to enjoy this iteration of what we think is Chinese, but let's take a look anyway.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Quarter Acre now Open on Greenville Avenue in Dallas

Quarter Acre, a welcomed neighborhood restaurant combined with an upscale dining experience from Chef/Owner Toby Archibald, opened quietly this past weekend on Lowest Greenville Avenue at 2023 Greenville Ave, Suite 110, Dallas.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable Service

Bistro 31 is what we like to call a beautiful dining decision. All the elements are at hand, a gorgeous atmosphere coupled with a seriously well executed menu and service above reproach.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in Grapevine

Mister O1, the Miami-born artisanal pizza concept will open its second Texas location at the 129 S. Main Street, Suite 155, Grapevine, TX 76051, this coming Spring 2023. The revered pizzeria was born from the idea that an extraordinary pizza requires the utmost attention to detail and the finest ingredients. Mister O1 uses only the freshest ingredients with most being sourced from Italy or from local vendors.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023

Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis is opening a new neighborhood restaurant, Ramble Room, in the beloved Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205 in early Spring 2023. The concept featuring classic American cuisine will be located in the Hilltop Plaza on the south end of Snider Plaza featuring dinner seven days a week. Ramble Room will open for lunch and brunch later in the year.

Read full story
Addison, TX

OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023

OAK’D BBQ will open a second location in February 2023 in the building previously occupied for 20 years by Richard Chamberlain as Chamberlain Seafood located at 4525 Beltline Road, Addison, TX 75001. The keyword at OAK’D is “elevated”: the Wagyu Brisket comes directly from Rosewood Ranch, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas post oak smoke and cradled in a peppery bark. Their prime beef is 100% Texas black angus.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & December

Spiral Diner & Bakery announced today the return of their special Holiday ordering menu launching online November 1, 2022. From savory to sweet and including traditional sides to the main course, the seasonal lineup features fifteen delicious vegan menu items that can be placed for pickup in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Winter holiday festivities. The specialty selections include a single holiday plate option for those non-meat eaters who need to BYOP (bring your own plate) to gatherings and events.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco Sour

Pisco is a colorless or amber toned grape brandy made in Peru since the 16th century by Spanish settlers. Since that time pisco has been distilled using traditional methods, and Pisco Porton is one of the finer examples of the product. We met with the Pisco Porton master distiller, Johnny Schuler while he was in Dallas. Schuler resides in Lima, Peru where he owns restaurants and has an entertaining television program that features Pisco Porton.

Read full story
Allen, TX

The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen

The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy