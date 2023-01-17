La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023

Photo by Steven Doyle

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar , the Parisian-inspired restaurant featuring French fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch will open Spring 2023 at The Star at Frisco at 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000, Frisco, TX 75034.

La Parisienne was created by Mondi Tag, a successful local attorney and restaurant owner and operator for over 20 years. Tag was born and raised in Texas and was the first female franchisee owner/operator for Dickey’s BBQ in Dallas at the age of 19 along with her mother. Together, the duo also co-owned and operated another restaurant franchise, Genghis Grill, prior to Tag becoming an attorney. Most recently she opened Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails in Addison and Fiatto in West Village.

Tag says of La Parisienne, “We want our guests to feel as if they are sitting in a chic cafe in Paris enjoying French food and desserts along with sipping on a cocktail, tea or coffee. All of our desserts are made from scratch with our standout being the Napoleon pastry along with our hazelnut praline and eclairs in a variety of flavors.”

Executive Chef Ozzy Samano, born and raised in Texas and an El Centro College Culinary Studies graduate, has recently come on board. Chef Samano has vast experience working in some of the most well-known kitchens in the metroplex from Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, opening the original East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken to most recently Dahlia Bar & Bistro.

Photo by Steven Doyle

The 4,325-square-foot space, designed by Mayavian Creative Studios, based in Dubai, features an elegant Parisian feel with Tiffany Blue accents, water features, 3D murals, chandeliers and lush greenery and florals throughout. The bistro offers seating for 200.

Tag says, “We are looking forward to La Parisienne being the perfect place to host baby showers, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, date night, girls night, tea parties or just a spot to grab late-night dessert and coffee.”

La Parisienne will open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday 11 am – 9 pm, Friday 11 am – 12:00 am, Saturday 9 am – 12:00 am and Sunday 9 am – 8 pm.

La Parisienne Bistro & Bar | The Star at Frisco | 6740 Winning Way, Suite 1000 | Frisco