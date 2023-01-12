A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Photo by Steven Doyle

by Steven Doyle

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.

Other countries barbecue in their own style. Korean barbecue features thin slices of beef or pork cooked and served with rice. Argentina has asado, or marinade-free meat cooked in a smokeless pit. And of course, there’s Mongolian barbecue, which is neither barbecue nor of Mongolian but rather a type of stir-fry recently invented in Taiwan.

But true barbecue is distinctly American.

Today we share some fine examples of barbecue in the Dallas area that may be off your conventional beaten BBQ heatmap and encourage you to try your hand at this backyard craftsmanship.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Off the Bone makes our list of tops list for BBQ as they smoke a top-notch baby back rib. In a world that often uses a lesser quality rib; the baby back still stands at the fore front of quality. The meat comes from a younger hog (as opposed to a sow) making them more tender and flavorful. The baby backs are cut from the pork loin which has very little fat and are much leaner than St Louis or spareribs.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Mike Anderson’s BBQ : On a recent visit the ribs had that marvelous tell-tale smoke ring and crisp crust, all the while relenting to a tender moist bite. The brisket was still juicy and flavorful and begged another mouthful. Served cafeteria-style we enjoy waiting for slices carved by Anderson himself.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Meshack’s : When reviewing a BBQ restaurant in Texas it is always about the brisket, and the brisket can be quite exceptional at Meshack’s, but the true star of this show is without a doubt the ribs.

Ribs may be purchased in rack form by the pound, or as a sandwich which always stymied me when the sandwich arrives with a fair amount of ribs laid haphazardly between two slices of Baird’s finest, bones and all. That is simply how it is done in old school BBQ haunts, and it is a matter of dissection when actually consuming the beast.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Intrinsic BBQ & Brewery : Racks of Saint Louis ribs, Angus fatty brisket, pulled pork and chicken make this taste-maker delicious with a side of hefeweizen, or one of the half dozen brews on tap and you will have a hazy, crazy tasty day in the sun.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Odom’s : Family run and family delicious. Taste the fatty brisket that is heavily barked and ready to run.

Photo by Steven Doyle

Make your own BBQ sauce the easy way.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups ketchup

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

3 tablespoons molasses

2 teaspoons mustard

Instructions

Whisk together all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook 15 minutes. Sauce may be served immediately but if you have some extra time, cover and chill for at least 1 hour for best flavor.