Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18

Photo by Portillo's

Portillo’s , the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago Street Food, today announced it will hold the grand opening for its first Texas restaurant, located in The Colony, on Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. CT, following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s exciting and much anticipated arrival in the Lone Star State.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include Portillo’s VP of Restaurant Support, Michael Portillo. During the ceremony, Portillo’s will also present two local charity partners, NTX Community Pantry and Lewisville Education Foundation, each with a $5,000 check in celebration of the brand’s grand opening.

Once open, guests can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake. Located 20 miles from downtown Dallas in the beautiful and bustling Grandscape complex – the largest mixed-use real estate, retail, entertainment and restaurant development in North Texas – the 7,900-square-foot restaurant will feature seating for more than 260 guests and a double lane drive-thru. True to Portillo’s signature design style, the new restaurant will be entirely unique, incorporating elements of the surrounding community as part of its décor – including a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout as a nod to the automaker’s nearby North American headquarters.