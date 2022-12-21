Dallas, TX

Ramble Room to Open in Snider Plaza Spring 2023

Steven Doyle

Photo byRamble Room

Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis is opening a new neighborhood restaurant, Ramble Room, in the beloved Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75205 in early Spring 2023. The concept featuring classic American cuisine will be located in the Hilltop Plaza on the south end of Snider Plaza featuring dinner seven days a week. Ramble Room will open for lunch and brunch later in the year.

Ramble Room is the second restaurant by Imperial Fizz, the new hospitality group formed this past year by Jon Alexis. Escondido Tex-Mex, the first in this new venture, instantly became a neighborhood hotspot for Preston Hollow.

The Ramble Room menu offers approachable, everyday American classic dishes that diners have enjoyed for decades. Alexis explains, “I love approachable American cuisine. We wanted to do a style of restaurant that my friends as well as my parents would enjoy. Wrapped in old school hospitality with no pretense and an incredibly welcoming atmosphere, this is somewhere our guests can dine a few times a week.”

Ramble Room was designed to be an all-day space with a casual but stylish interior, also taking advantage of the dramatic high ceilings and glass windows throughout. From the crackling patio fireplace by the front door to the personal lamps at every booth, guests will melt into a cozy booth or catch a seat at the large, 25-person bar and “forget about the real world for a while,” says Alexis.

Whether guests are celebrating a special occasion, grabbing a weeknight dinner with the family or going out for a date night, the restaurant is a comfortable space with familiar dishes and drinks to enjoy any time.

The two-story, 4,500 square foot space offers seating for 75 in the main dining room and 50 seats on the spacious patio. A second-floor mezzanine is also available for large parties and guests hosting private events. “When my wife and 15 other moms want to go out, it’s nearly impossible to find a space in the Park Cities,” states Alexis. “We want to be the go-to for large bookings in the neighborhood.”

Alexis worked his first job as a young teen coincidentally across the street at the beloved Kuby’s Sausage House. Today he is coming full circle. Alexis explains, “I hope Ramble Room serves the neighborhood as long as Kuby’s.”

He continues, “I believe great neighborhood restaurants start with an owner who lives in the neighborhood. This is a very personal project. Not only did I grow up in the area, my wife and kids lived 2 blocks from Snider Plaza. All our neighbors wanted to enjoy a place like Ramble Room, but it didn’t exist. So, we created it.”

Ramble Room was created for this specific space. “We do it backwards – we find a great spot in a great neighborhood and figure out what those neighbors need. We felt Snider Plaza was missing a grown-up restaurant where you can have a happy hour, business meeting, a mom’s night out or a much needed date.”

Alexis is also known for his family-owned, award-winning TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill as well as creating the popular Malibu Poke concept with locations in both Austin and Dallas.

Ramble Room will open in early Spring 2023 for dinner 7 days a week, with lunch and brunch coming soon after.

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Community Policy