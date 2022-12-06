The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in Allen

Allen, TX

The HUB in Allen – a first of its kind entertainment venue in Texas opened last month, as part of the first phase of The Farm in Allen, a new mixed-use development in Allen, Texas. The three-acre open-air venue and 15,000 square foot indoor heated food hall offers multiple food and beverage options and daily entertainment including live music, outdoor movies, sports watch parties and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space that includes uniquely curated restaurant concepts like Crave Roadside Sliders and Local Smoke BBQ.

“We are overjoyed to have found this perfect location to bring our brand of good, clean fun to the families of Allen. The HUB is a comfortable, welcoming spot where people can spend quality time with those they care about, all centered around entertainment and great food – and that is what happens every single day at The HUB,” said Founder & CEO, Brad Zeitlin.

Dallas-based HUB Entertainment Group became renowned for its original location on 30A near Seaside in Florida and has several more planned in Texas, including Austin, which is slated to break ground in 2023. “We are thrilled that The HUB is open, especially at this time of year when so many will be visiting Allen and DFW for the holidays,” said Daniel Bowman, executive director of the Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC). “It will be a prime location for spending quality time with family and friends, offering an opportunity to enjoy typically mild Texas temperatures in a lively open-air setting.”

Additionally, the Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain, offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.

“The addition of these two innovative businesses reinforces Allen’s growing reputation as a major entertainment destination in North Texas along our 121 corridor, elevating the fun factor in our community and affirming Allen as one of the most family friendly places in the metroplex,” added Bowman.

The entertainment projects are part of the long-term goals of the Allen City Council to create vibrant community centers with lively destinations. These three projects received incentives from the Allen Community Development Corporation (ACDC) and are expected to generate significant property and sales taxes for the city of Allen.

Chicken N Pickle and High 5 will join The HUB as part of The Farm in Allen, an expansive 135-acre award-winning mixed-use development located just 30 minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. JaRyCo Development and the original landowners, Bob and Doris Johnson, partnered to develop The Farm.

“Our vision for the Farm in Allen is to be the premier example of live, work, and play in North Texas. The opening of The HUB, and the upcoming openings of Chicken N Pickle and High 5 set the stage,” said Bruce Heller, president of JaRyCo. “When we partnered with the Johnson family, we set the goal of creating a community space for the whole family and to heighten Allen’s reputation as a city with a family-first focus.”

The Farm in Allen is planned to have 1.6 million square feet of office, 142,000 square feet of retail, a 150-key hotel, 60,000 square feet of restaurants, townhomes and 2,400 urban residential units. The development will also embrace the property’s natural beauty with a 1.5-acre lake, boardwalk restaurants, over 2.5 miles of hike and bike trails, a 16-acre greenbelt along Watters Creek and four additional park areas.

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

