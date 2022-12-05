Dallas, TX

Family-Owned, Haystack Burgers opens Preston Hollow Monday, Dec 12th

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WhtB_0jY976dP00
Photo byHaystack Burgers

Haystack Burgers & Barley, the neighborhood burger spot known for their fresh, house made burgers and warm hospitality, is set to open their fifth DFW location on Monday, December 12 in Preston Hollow at 11700 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Haystack currently has four other locations in Richardson Heights, Lakewood, Hillcrest Village and Frisco. The restaurant uses the highest-quality ingredients, makes all sauces and dressings from scratch and does not have any microwaves or freezers. 

The first location opened in Richardson almost ten years ago by husband-and-wife duo, Kevin and Jenny Galvan. Kevin was born and raised in the restaurant business and is the fourth generation in his family to own and operate restaurants. While in college, he began working for Houston’s where he managed a few locations over the course of six years. He gained his experience in the fast casual niche working for Pei Wei when they first entered the Dallas market. Jenny has a sales and marketing background which complements Kevin’s food and beverage expertise. 

The two had always dreamed of opening their own restaurants and decided to open Haystack in Richardson Heights in 2013 while living in the area and wanting to be a part of the area’s revitalization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miBG1_0jY976dP00
Kevin and Jenny GalvanPhoto byHaystack Burgers

Kevin says, “Even though we are a fast casual restaurant we offer a full-service experience. We want every guest to feel special while dining with us and have instilled that hospitality in our employees. Some of our employees have been with us for almost ten years and we have become such great friends with some of our guests that they’ve even come over for Christmas. We love being a part of the local community and make each location unique to the neighborhood.”

The menu consists of burgers, sandwiches, salads, signature appetizers and milkshakes. 

Starters offered are fried pickles, homemade fried mozzarella, Ranchero chicken stuffed jalapeños, tortilla chips with salsa, queso, and guacamole. The stuffed jalapeños and queso are third generation recipes from Kevin’s family.

Standout burgers include the Haystack – applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, cheddar cheese, house made barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles; The Vanderslice – two quarter pound patties, two slices American cheese, house made 1000 island dressing, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion; The Barn Burger – chipotle mayo, lettuce, grilled poblano, Pico and pepper jack cheese, served with a side of queso; the Escabeche – jalapeño escabeche, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo and haystack onions; and the Chicken Fried Burger with jalapeño-bacon cream gravy. Mouthwatering sandwiches are available such as The Rueben – thinly stacked pastrami, swish, house made 1000 island and sauerkraut; Dandy’s Grilled Cheese – cheddar cheese, provolone, and tomato served with tomato marmalade; Cubby’s Chicken Sandwich – Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle and mayo; and the Hay Dawg – grilled hot dog on a challah bun topped with chili, cheddar, relish and haystack onions. 

Along with the food, Haystack offers 12 draught handles featuring rotating local DFW beers and exclusive to the Preston Hollow location, four wines will be available on tap including two red wines and two white wines. Haystack’s signature frozen drink, The Haymaker will also be featured, made with Maker’s Mark, orange juice, lemonade, and their signature Haystack tea.

Guests can enjoy the delicious menu in the 2,755 square foot space with seating for 99 inside along with a 500 square foot patio with seating for 44 people. Jenny says of the design, “Kevin and I do all of the design work ourselves and it is one of our favorite parts of owning Haystack. We make sure each location has a unique design that fits the personality of the neighborhood.” 

The Preston Hollow location has a light, airy feel with a modern design. The bar tiles are handmade and painted and white oak wood accents are featured throughout from local craftsman, Callum East Design.

Haystack Burgers & Barley’s Preston Hollow location will open Monday, December 12 for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Haystack Burgers & Barley – Preston Hollow

11700 Preston Rd, #732 | Dallas | 214-272-9001

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications.

Dallas, TX
