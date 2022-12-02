Atlanta, GA

Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever

In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.

But Waffle House is seriously legitimate. The legendary Southern chain does not exactly invite drunk people in to order pecan waffles after partying all night, the fact that those doors are open to all helps explain the restaurant’s staying power. Waffle House is cheap. Waffle House is tasty. And it is always—no matter what—open for business. Fact: The Federal Emergency Management Agency gauges hurricane damage by surveying how many Waffle Houses are still open in the wake of a storm.

Cheap eats and 24-hour diners are nothing new, of course, but Waffle House has won hearts in a way that Denny’s and IHOP never could. It is oblivious to trends, to coolness and to interior decorators. Waffle House is as comfortable as an old pair of jeans, stains and all. And if there’s a bit of a film on the front window, if the pork chop breakfast happens to have 1,030 calories, if that yellow sign looks (as comedian Jim Gaffigan has said) like a ransom note—well, so what? In a place where the coffee’s hot, the waitress knows your name, and the hash browns are served eight different ways, it’s all part of why you come in.

They have tapped into our hearts and bellies since 1955 when Atlanta neighbors Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner launched an open-kitchen restaurant that was small enough for the grill cooks to converse with patrons as they ate. And, as communications manager Kelly Thrasher points out, the restaurants are still built that way. “The cooks can freely interact with our guests,” Thrasher said. “You eat in our kitchen, and this is a welcoming and familiar experience for many.”

The current century finally stormed Waffle House (the place only started taking credit cards in 2006), but that seems more a comfort than a shortcoming. “As our regulars know,” reads the website, “we don’t like to fix what isn’t broken.”

We might mention that some of the restaurants have started selling beer? This will take Waffle House to the next level, to be sure.

