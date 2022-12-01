Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

The new concept comes from former owners of the beloved Picasso’s Pizza & Grill, Andrew and Jennifer Albert along with their son who is also co-owner, Justin Andrew Albert. 

Co-owner, Andrew Albert, has 40+ years of experience in the restaurant industry with almost 30 years as owner of the now closed yet beloved Picasso’s Pizza & Grill, which had three locations in DFW and was the home of their famous “Dallas style” pizza since 1991. 

Albert explains, “At Andrew’s we want to have something for everyone and with offering five different styles of pizza we hope every guest feels they got exactly what they were craving when they walk out the door. We’re looking forward to being a part of the Plano community and providing the area with pizzas, pasta and more made with the highest quality ingredients.”

The Menu

The menu features Dallas Style Pizza (the style of pizza Picasso’s was known for), Chicago Style Pizza, Detroit Style Pizza, Tavern Style Pizza, and New York Style Pizza. All doughs and sauces are made in-house daily with the highest quality ingredients to ensure each pizza has an authentic taste. 

The Dallas Style Pizza is a hand-rolled original thin crust pizza with guests’ choice to build their own or choose from 15+ house combinations with four size options. Highlights include Triple ‘Roni – house pepperoni, grande pepperoni, and pepperoni cups topped with the in-house cheese blend; So Sweet, So Spicy – pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, pickled jalapeños, and pineapple; Florentine di Pollo – homemade alfredo sauce, smoked chicken breast, roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, and artichoke hearts with a ricotta, spinach, and garlic stuffed Florentine crust; and My Favorite Pizza – sweet Italian sausage crumble, grande pepperoni, mushrooms and white onion with pressed garlic and shallots on a red wine marinara, topped with jack, brick and mozzarella cheese.

The Chicago Style Pizza at Andrew’s is unique in that it can be baked in just 6 minutes rather than the typical 45 minutes – 1 hour cook time. Their take on the Windy City classic features a new cooking technology and technique that allows for the perfect deep-dish pizza without the long wait. Three options are available or build-your-own including the Chicago Fire – ricotta cheese topped with spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and Chicago sauce on top; Chicago Cub Classic – loaded with extra cheese and smothered in sweet, Italian sausage; and the Chicago Bear – sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, freshly ground chuck, sweet white onion, fresh mushrooms and green peppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlySX_0jU7ftTS00
Photo bycraveDFW

The Detroit Style Pizza is served in a rectangular pan and made with authentic brick cheese and Andrew’s homemade Detroit-style sauce with three menu options to choose from or build-your-own. The Detroit Rock City is made with Wisconsin brick and asiago cheeses with grande deli pepperonis, white onion, fresh mushrooms and Canadian bacon; Detroit 8 Mile – layers of pepperoni and salami covered in sweet Italian sausage and ground chuck; and the Detroit Motown – artichoke hearts, garlic, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sweet white onion, sea salt, cracked pepper and basil.

The Tavern Style Pizza is made with a crispy thin crust and diced toppings that go all the way to the edge. Guests can choose to build their own or select from the two options – The Kitchen Sink – pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, jalalpeño and pineapple or the Tavern Meat Combo – crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni cups, Canadian bacon and freshly ground chuck.

Andrew’s offers two styles of New York Style Pizza or the option to build-your-own with large slices made to be folded. The Neapolitan Plus is made with wood fired plum tomatoes, Fior di Latte, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage crumble, mushrooms and white onion; the Brooklyn Supreme is loaded with pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives.

A variety of small plates and appetizers featuring items such as homemade meatballs, calamari, local honey and fresh burrata, wings, starter salads and more will be available. 

Entrees include a robust selection of pasta dishes, burgers and sandwiches, wood-grilled meat and salads. Pasta dishes feature Andrew’s take on classics such as Spaghetti Bolognese, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna Classico, Homemade Meatballs & SpaghettiChicken or Eggplant Parmesan, Shrimp Scampi and more. Items from the grill feature high-quality cuts of meat fire grilled over hickory wood. Standouts include the Grilled Pork Chop served BBQ style or with herb butter; Salt & Pepper Ribeye; and Grilled Salmon. Highlights on the burger and sandwiches portion of the menu are the Hickory Burger – sauteed onion, American cheese, hickory sauce, served with bread and butter pickles; Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak – shaved prime ribeye with sauteed onion and peppers, topped with provolone and white american cheese; and the Caprese Melt – sourdough bread with pesto, roma tomatoes, onion and Fior i Latte, served with garlic aioli on the side.

Andrew’s features a full bar with craft cocktails made with high-quality liquors, from-scratch syrups and fresh hand-squeezed juices. A selection of wines, local and domestic beers are also available.

The entire menu, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for delivery directly through Andrew’s as well as through select third-party delivery apps. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQJ3K_0jU7ftTS00
Photo bycraveDFW

The Space

The Andrew’s space is warm, casual and comfortable with high-end service perfect for a date night or a night out with the family. There will often be live music in the space and sports on one of the many 4K televisions throughout the space. The main dining room is 5,000 square foot with seating for 200, and the 800 square foot patio features seating for 50.

Andrew’s will open Saturday, December 10 for lunch and dinner seven days a week

Andrew’s | 1401 Preston Rd | Plano, TX 75093 469-825-6500

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
2 comments

3 comments

3 comments

