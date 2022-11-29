Dallas, TX

Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bzUj_0jRe4P6H00
Photo byDoyle

by Steven Doyle

Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.  

I like the fact that I can grab mezze when I am downtown at lunch, or a cocktail with a side of the best hummus in Dallas while on the town. It is convenient to have delicious kabobs when running through Terminal D at the airport. But for date night, it seems that Izmir on Greenville cannot be duplicated.

A recent visit proved that Cafe Izmir is not just for lovers, but it is perfectly acceptable to dine solo as well. The staff is caring and inclusive to the frenetic atmosphere of customers filing both in and out, listening to live music or a deejay, sipping incredible wine at the bar, or making new friends due to the close quarters and convivial atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayyg8_0jRe4P6H00
Photo byDoyle

Russian Chicken Salad

All this stood out just as much as the vast array of hummus, tabouli, babaganouj, and the many warm and supple triangles of pita that flow generously throughout your meal. The hummus, if we may remind you, is the very best in Dallas. We learned a secret last visit as to why the hummus is so creamery smooth, they actually take the time to peel each chickpea by hand, an act that most will forgo due to the labor intensive pain it can be. You can also find this delicious hummus without the copious amounts of garlic for those observing a first date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOx2s_0jRe4P6H00
Photo byDoyle

Pomegranate Shrimp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5mHS_0jRe4P6H00
Photo byDoyle

Grilled Lamp Chops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rDdi_0jRe4P6H00
Photo byDoyle

Beef Pirashki

It doesn't take long for your table to quickly fill up with these amazing dishes. We actually needed a side table to store all the little plates that held lovely morsels. Even if there is only a bite or two remaining of the Russian Chicken Salad, you will not want to send the plate back until it is perfectly clean. That chicken salad will haunt you in your dreams, and bring you back sooner that later for more.

Izmir is vegetarian-friendly, and even the most persnickety vegan will find their way around the Izmir menu, and the staff is more than pleased to provide, especially when it comes to mounds of Mom's Safron Rice. Often you will spot mom overlooking the tables, or taking a quick breather outside.

Be sure to check out one of the most beautiful dishes, and one that packs the biggest punch, the Pomegranate Shrimp. If you wish to taste the dish and are a bit of a lightweight when it comes to heat levels, just ask your waitperson to tone it down a bit. But seriously, why?

There is no toning down the flavors or the fun you will experience with each visit to Cafe Izmir.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cafe Izmir# Dallas# Greenville Avenue# Restaurant# Persian

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
133 followers

More from Steven Doyle

Atlanta, GA

Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever

In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.

Read full story
1 comments
Plano, TX

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante. Duro Hospitality, whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegante, a Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Escondido Open in Dallas

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch

Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.

Read full story

Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello

Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy