Dallas, TX

Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

Steven Doyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXHqG_0jQJSwhv00
Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

Duro Hospitality, whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegantea Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door. 

“We’re mixing things up with the opening of El Carlos,” said Benji Homsey. “Not only are we bringing Duro Hospitality’s spin on Latin cuisine to Dallas, but we also colored outside of the lines in terms of the design of the space. Each one of our concepts possesses unique personalities, and El Carlos represents a new character in our portfolio, whose story is told throughout the design of the space as well as represented on the menu. The entire experience at El Carlos is unlike any other in Dallas, and we hope everyone loves it just as much as we do.”

El Carlos will be open for dinner service and will showcase beloved Latin cooking traditions through the chef team’s talent and creativity. Patrons can expect large cuts of high-end, Argentinian-style wood-fired meats and fish, a stunning crudo selection, house-made tortillas, as well as traditional masa-based dishes relevant to the heart of Mexico. Seasonal craft cocktails and a standout Mezcal program will be the feature of the bar, with no-additive natural Mezcals available for true enthusiasts. And, in true Duro Hospitality fashion, a global list of wines and champagnes will be available to enjoy on the patios or with dinner. Standout dishes from the menu include:

  • Surf & Turf One-Hitter: A5 Wagyu, Ostera Caviar, Crispy Shell
  • Beef Aguachile: Charred Onion, Soy, Fresno
  • Mole Negro Masa: Ricotta Tamale
  • Chorizo Molotes: Refried Beans, Salsa Roja
  • Mayan Hummus: Sikil Pak, Baby Carrots, Pepitas
  • Pork al Pastor: Pork Blade Chop, Pineapple, Adobo
  • Osso Bucco Carnitas: Veal Shank, Costeño Rojo
  • Whole Fish: Mint Mojo, Fennel, Herbs

While the cuisine and experience may be different from any other Duro Hospitality concept, the stunning design, brought to life by Corbin and Ross See, partners, and faces behind Sees Design. The inspiration for the space came from a Mexican hacienda that had been handed down through multiple generations. Made to feel as if the last redecoration happened in the middle of the last century, the space features midcentury modern pieces, unexpected color combinations, and an eclectic mix of textiles. The space has authentic details, finishes, and materials, with the furniture being sourced almost exclusively from Mexico.

Guests enter through the front courtyard, which houses plush lounge furniture, an oversized fireplace, and a retractable roof. Upon entering the restaurant, guests will notice the custom wallpapers, El Carlos “Family Portraits,” and ironwork in the main dining room, as well as a second fireplace. The private dining room houses a custom Pierre Frey mural and opens to the back courtyard, which also includes a retractable roof. In the back, guests can enjoy Mezcal cocktails near the custom fountain as if they’re in their own homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYZNV_0jQJSwhv00
Photo byDuro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

“This project was a complete redesign. We started with the four exterior walls and began work on everything from adding the front and back courtyards, fireplaces, and fountains,” said Ross See. “We had the pleasure of collaborating with the impeccable team at NMDA. Nunzio and Marc DeSantis were instrumental in marrying the architectural features with the cultural, historical, and geographical elements we envisioned when concepting the personality for El Carlos.”

“Our vision for this project was similar to Sister in some regards. We wanted it to feel multigenerational and cozy,” said Corbin See, Duro Hospitality and Sees Design partner. “The space has a residential feel, and we aimed for the pieces to feel collected and added over time. The dishes, for example, aren’t all matching. It’s an eclectic mix so it feels replaced over time.”

El Carlos is open Sunday – Thursday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Friday – Saturday from 5:00pm to 11:00pm at 1400 N Riverfront Blvd., Dallas, TX 75207. To make a reservation, visit Resy.com or email reservations@elcarloselegante.com. To view the dinner menu, the cocktail menu, and the wine list, click here.

Duro Hospitality is hiring individuals with a passion for hospitality who want to grow with an exciting company. For more information, email info@durohospitality.com. For more information about Duro Hospitality and its upcoming concepts, go to durohospitality.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# Dallas# CraveDFW# El Carlos Elegante# Latin

Comments / 0

Published by

CraveDFW is owned by Steven Doyle who has been on the Dallas food scene for 20+ years and has written for Food & Wine, USA Today, New York Times and other national publications. CraveDFW has been published for 15 years and is on the forefront of Dallas food and entertainment news.

Dallas, TX
133 followers

More from Steven Doyle

Atlanta, GA

Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever

In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.

Read full story
1 comments
Plano, TX

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night

Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Escondido Open in Dallas

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch

Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday,November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.

Read full story

Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello

Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy