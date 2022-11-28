Photo by Duro Hospitality Announces the Opening of El Carlos Elegante

Duro Hospitality , whose portfolio includes beloved hot spots The Charles, Bar Charles, Sister, Café Duro, and Casa Duro, is proud to announce the opening of another concept in 2022, their third this year, El Carlos Elegante , a Mexican inspired eatery. Located just a stone’s throw away from the hospitality group’s buzzy Italian-ish restaurant, The Charles, El Carlos brings cuisine from Latin countries to the Design District. El Carlos perfectly captures the essence of Latin culture, from the food and cocktail menu to the interior design of the space, transporting patrons on a culinary journey from the moment they walk through the door.

“We’re mixing things up with the opening of El Carlos,” said Benji Homsey. “Not only are we bringing Duro Hospitality’s spin on Latin cuisine to Dallas, but we also colored outside of the lines in terms of the design of the space. Each one of our concepts possesses unique personalities, and El Carlos represents a new character in our portfolio, whose story is told throughout the design of the space as well as represented on the menu. The entire experience at El Carlos is unlike any other in Dallas, and we hope everyone loves it just as much as we do.”

El Carlos will be open for dinner service and will showcase beloved Latin cooking traditions through the chef team’s talent and creativity. Patrons can expect large cuts of high-end, Argentinian-style wood-fired meats and fish, a stunning crudo selection, house-made tortillas, as well as traditional masa-based dishes relevant to the heart of Mexico. Seasonal craft cocktails and a standout Mezcal program will be the feature of the bar, with no-additive natural Mezcals available for true enthusiasts. And, in true Duro Hospitality fashion, a global list of wines and champagnes will be available to enjoy on the patios or with dinner. Standout dishes from the menu include:

Surf & Turf One-Hitter: A5 Wagyu, Ostera Caviar, Crispy Shell

Beef Aguachile: Charred Onion, Soy, Fresno

Mole Negro Masa: Ricotta Tamale

Chorizo Molotes: Refried Beans, Salsa Roja

Mayan Hummus: Sikil Pak, Baby Carrots, Pepitas

Pork al Pastor: Pork Blade Chop, Pineapple, Adobo

Osso Bucco Carnitas: Veal Shank, Costeño Rojo

Whole Fish: Mint Mojo, Fennel, Herbs

While the cuisine and experience may be different from any other Duro Hospitality concept, the stunning design, brought to life by Corbin and Ross See, partners, and faces behind Sees Design . The inspiration for the space came from a Mexican hacienda that had been handed down through multiple generations. Made to feel as if the last redecoration happened in the middle of the last century, the space features midcentury modern pieces, unexpected color combinations, and an eclectic mix of textiles. The space has authentic details, finishes, and materials, with the furniture being sourced almost exclusively from Mexico.

Guests enter through the front courtyard, which houses plush lounge furniture, an oversized fireplace, and a retractable roof. Upon entering the restaurant, guests will notice the custom wallpapers, El Carlos “Family Portraits,” and ironwork in the main dining room, as well as a second fireplace. The private dining room houses a custom Pierre Frey mural and opens to the back courtyard, which also includes a retractable roof. In the back, guests can enjoy Mezcal cocktails near the custom fountain as if they’re in their own homes.

“This project was a complete redesign. We started with the four exterior walls and began work on everything from adding the front and back courtyards, fireplaces, and fountains,” said Ross See. “We had the pleasure of collaborating with the impeccable team at NMDA. Nunzio and Marc DeSantis were instrumental in marrying the architectural features with the cultural, historical, and geographical elements we envisioned when concepting the personality for El Carlos.”

“Our vision for this project was similar to Sister in some regards. We wanted it to feel multigenerational and cozy,” said Corbin See, Duro Hospitality and Sees Design partner. “The space has a residential feel, and we aimed for the pieces to feel collected and added over time. The dishes, for example, aren’t all matching. It’s an eclectic mix so it feels replaced over time.”

El Carlos is open Sunday – Thursday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Friday – Saturday from 5:00pm to 11:00pm at 1400 N Riverfront Blvd., Dallas, TX 75207. To make a reservation, visit Resy.com or email reservations@elcarloselegante.com . To view the dinner menu, the cocktail menu, and the wine list, click here.