Escondido Open in Dallas

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio , the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14.

Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.

The restaurant offers guests a hip and stylish yet family-friendly Tex-Mex experience with old fashioned hospitality, craveable classics, and refreshing margaritas all while dining in a vibrant space.

Alexis explains, “We are always focused on providing our diners with high-quality, delicious food along with warm hospitality. Escondido will do just that. TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow since 1989. We have long-standing relationships with so many neighbors. We look forward to creating so many new relationships at Escondido and providing a neighborhood destination for any night of the week.”

The Food Menu

The Escondido menu features family-friendly Tex-Mex classics with a focus on ingredient details and quality to create the perfect version of guests’ favorites such as nachos, tacos, enchiladas and fajitas. Flour and corn tortillas are handmade by local tortilleria La Norteña and delivered fresh daily.

Guests can enjoy dips along with Escondido’s “always warm” crispy tortilla chips such as Guacamole – fresh avocado, roasted garlic, red onion, cotija, pico; Queso Perfecto – brisket, guacamole, salsa verde, pico; and El Trio – guacamole, queso and cilantro ranch dip. Standout appetizers include Nachos Escondidos – refried beans, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, pico with an option to add ground beef, fajita steak, chicken or brisket for an additional charge; Chicken Flautas – chicken tinga, queso, salsa verde; Elote Fritters – fried corn, lime crema; and the Tex-Mex Pizza – ground beef, flour tortilla, three cheese blend, ranchero sauce and lime crema.

Entrees offered include mouth-watering Ancho Butter Fajitas with choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or portobello, served with warm tortillas, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, pico, grilled jalapeño, roasted garlic, spiced lime, rice and refried beans. Tacos are another highlight on the menu with options such as Crispy Ground Beef Tacos topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and lime crema; Brisket Tacos, cooked for 24 hours with pico, melted asadero and oaxaca cheese; Chicken Tinga Tacos with queso fresco, pico, lime crema and the Spiced Salmon Tacos topped with slaw, pico and lime crema. Another classic Tex-Mex option on the menu is Enchiladas with a choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, brisket, and spinach and portobello. Guests can also choose to create a combo plate with any taco or enchilada on the menu. Other standout entrees include the Chile Relleno – battered and fried poblano, oaxaca cheese, salsa roja; Carne Asada – papas bravas and salsa roja; Guajillo Glazed Shrimp served with Mexican Fried Rice; Roasted Pork Chop – avocado a la plancha, spinach, portobello; Huevos Rancheros are also served all day.

For those looking for a lighter option, Escondido features fresh salads such as the Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chopped Salad – arugula, cucumber, pinto, pico, tortilla strips, apple cider vinegar; Hola Caesar – romaine, parmesan, jalapeño crouton with choice to add grilled chicken, grilled steak or grilled shrimp; and the Mexican “Caprese” Salad – arugula, tomato, queso fresco, cilantro vinegar.

The Beverage Menu

The restaurant offers a cocktail menu featuring 12 varieties of margaritas, both frozen and on the rocks, 7 Mexican-inspired cocktails, select Mexican beers on draft and bottled as well as a small but curated wine menu. All drinks are made with 100% blue agave tequila and fresh citrus. On the rocks margaritas to sip on are House, Jalapeño Cucumber, Skinny, Mango, Top Shelf – Patron reposado, jalisco orange; and Mexican Martini – Lunazul reposado, jalisco orange liquor, thyme, cotija stuffed olive. Frozen margaritas include the House, Guava, Mango, Weekend in Cabo – mango frozen, spicy chili rum and chipotle sugar; Tango Uber – house frozen with a blackberry sangria swirl; Cadillac – house frozen and jalisco orange liquor. Gallons of margaritas are also available to-go.

As Alexis states, “Frozen? Fruity? Fuerte? Skinny? Spicy? However, you like your margarita, we have one for you at Escondido.”

Refreshing cocktail standouts are the Ranch Water – Socorro, lime, Richard’s Rainwater; Paloma – Hornitos, fresh grapefruit, lime, agave, soda, lava salt; Mezcal Mule – Ojo de tigre, lime, guava, pressed orange, spiced ginger beer, tajin; Hibiscus Vodka Spritz – Lockwood hibiscus vodka, aloe, prickly pear, soda and mint; Carajillo Martini – Escondido’s take on an espresso martini with Licor 43, copa de oro, 100% blue agave, and jalisco orange.

Escondido will also feature “$6 Happy Hour” Sunday through Thursday with house margaritas, draft beer and select wine by the glass for $6 from 4-6pm (3-6 when open for lunch).

The Space

The 2,900 foot square foot space offers interior seating for 75 while the patio boasts seating for an additional 75, making it the largest patio in Preston Hollow. The interior features a fun yet casually sophisticated atmosphere with cozy booths, floral elements, black and white tiles, wrought iron light fixtures, string lights and vibrant otomi artwork. Escondido features a resort-style indoor/outdoor bar connected to the patio which features Mexican tile and lush landscaping.

Alexis says, “Nothing like this patio exists in Preston Hollow. Even diners who aren’t craving Tex-Mex now have a ‘neighborhood vacation’ destination.”

A dedicated to-go window is located directly off Royal Lane, making for easy pick-ups whether for friends and family coming over or an easy at-home meal after a long day of work. The restaurant will also launch on-site catering shortly after opening for those hosting a larger party.

Escondido 5950 Royal Ln A | Dallas, TX 75230 | 214-471-5929