New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The Finch

Interior Steven Doyle

Say hello to the best new modern American restaurant and bar. Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station , welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Opening on Monday, November 21st, the restaurant debuts just in time for the holiday season, including being open on Thanksgiving Day and showcasing a special Thanksgiving Menu for those that don’t feel like cooking this year. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.

The Finch will bring a welcoming and versatile atmosphere that creates the perfect ambiance for any occasion. The all-day neighborhood restaurant will offer an approachable curated menu that offers something to satisfy everyone. The Finch creates a comfortable setting where guests are encouraged to come as they are at any hour of the day, making the dining destination a neighborhood staple where Dallasites will feel comfortable visiting at any time.

“We’ve been developing The Finch for some time now and are really excited to introduce it to everyone,” said Imran Sheikh, CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “We believe The Finch will become a mainstay for Dallasites – a comfortable place you’ll gravitate toward several times a week, for an intimate date night, laid-back brunch, business lunch, or a drink or two during our exceptional happy hour, with good friends after work.”

Dallas-based chef Eric Freidline is bringing fresh ideas and renowned creativity to The Finch’s menu with the creation of several signature menus items he created just for The Finch which include: Crab Dip with Trout Caviar and Crispy Olive Oil and Yukon Potato Waffle; Ora King Salmon and Poached Beet Salad; The Finch Shakshuka; Bombay Chicken Tikka Pizza; Japanese A5 Ribeye Katsu Sandwich; and Heritage Dry Aged Pork Porterhouse.

Upon entry, guests will be invited in by The Finch’s expansive raw bar, with its extensive selection of fresh-caught seafood from snow crab claws and market Crudo to jumbo prawns and oysters on the half shell – including an upgrade option to “blackout” the oysters with caviar. The raw bar may be enjoyed a la carte or items can be bundled to create a magnificent Seafood Bouquet.

Sample dishes Steven Doyle

For Thanksgiving Day, The Finch will be featuring a specialty plate along with its standard menu. The Thanksgiving plate will include Sous Vide & Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffing, Buttery Whipped Potatoes, Garlic Sautéed Green Beans, Redeye Mushroom Gravy, House made Dinner Roll for $24. Thanksgiving menu linked here . The Finch will be open on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Finch will open with an all-day menu, weekend-long brunch, and happy hour specials, including half-priced specialty cocktails, sparkling wine, starters, and oysters that will run from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. A selection of Daily Plates will also be offered, featuring comfort dishes such as Chicken & Dumplings, Local Wagyu Short Ribs, Handmade Pasta of the Day, and Prime Rib on Sundays. The Finch also has a coffee partnership with White Rhino Coffee for special coffee concoctions, including Espresso Spritz, The Irishman, and Cereal Milk. View all menus here.