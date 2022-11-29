Exploring the Link Between Insomnia and Anxiety Photo by Adobe Stock

By Steven Booth, Founder, Elevation Health Care

If you suffer from an anxiety disorder, you are probably quite familiar with the problem of recurring insomnia. In fact, about 50% of those with anxiety disorder have reported experiencing insomnia as a symptom. If you want to gain a better understanding of the link between insomnia and anxiety, read on.

What is Anxiety Disorder?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, there are about 40 million Americans who struggle with an anxiety disorder. While most adults experience everyday anxiety due to stressful events, someone with an anxiety disorder will have debilitating symptoms that lead to impairment in functioning.

There are different subtypes of anxiety:

Generalized anxiety disorder

Panic disorder

Specific phobias

PTSD

Social anxiety disorder

OCD

Each type of anxiety disorder will have its own profile of specific symptoms, but in general anxiety disorders involve the following symptoms:

Excessive worry

Irrational fear

Feelings of dread

Isolating or avoidant behaviors

Physical symptoms, such as sweating, racing heart, palpitations, trembling

Irritability

Restlessness

Mood swings

Insomnia

What is Insomnia?

Insomnia is a type of sleep disorder. When someone struggles with insomnia they have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, or wake up feeling tired. Millions of adults struggle with insomnia on a regular basis, and is, in fact, one of the top health complaints doctors hear about in their offices.

There are two types of insomnia, acute and chronic. Acute insomnia is a short-term bout of sleeplessness brought on by a stressful event or significant change in your life. Chronic insomnia occurs when you struggle with sleep three or more nights per week, The decline lasts more than three months.

When we don’t get enough quality sleep on a regular basis, it can cause many negative health effects. These include:

Lack of mental alertness; brain fog

Fatigue

Irritability

More prone to accidents

Decline in work performance

Moodiness

Metabolic disorders

Heart problems

For these reasons, finding ways to improve sleep quality is essential for preserving your quality of life.

What is the Link Between Insomnia and Anxiety?

It makes perfect sense that being in an anxious state is not an ideal situation when you want and needs some restful sleep. Anxiety is characterized by a heightened state of fear, which triggers the fight or flight response. When you experience feelings of fear, dread, distress, or constant worry, it causes the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline to spike.

When experiencing the symptoms of anxiety, sleep often eludes you. In fact, you might find yourself wide awake in the middle of the night, consumed by worries and fears. Your mind just will not shut down. This is why struggling with anxiety disorder is directly linked to insomnia.

How to Manage Anxiety Disorder

To help control the anxiety so you can achieve better sleep quality, try these techniques:

Deep breathing techniques. Focused breathing techniques can have a swift and highly effective impact on stress and anxiety. Deep breathing almost instantly relieves stress, causing a decrease in blood pressure, reduced muscle tension, slower breathing, and an overall peaceful state.

Mindfulness. Mindfulness helps us gain control over distracting worries or thoughts that keep us in a state of perpetual unrest. When we practice mindfulness, it trains us to focus our attention on the here and now. It teaches us to feel the moment and experience the emotions, tactile sensations, sights and sounds without judgment.

Yoga. Yoga has very powerful relaxation effects. The practice of yoga blends spiritual and physical actions, using poses, positions, and movements with mindfulness to calm the mind. There are several types of yoga to explore to find the best fit for you.

How to Improve Sleep Quality

Here are some specific actions you can take to improve your sleep quality:

Meditation and prayer. The spiritual realm, which can be accessed through meditation or prayer, can provide a calming sense of serenity. You might try listening to guided meditation podcasts or smartphone apps. These use narrated scripts that slowly lead you to a calm state of mind. There is also the standard meditation practice, during which you sit comfortably and train your mind to focus on an item or mantra. Quiet prayer time or journaling can also induce peace of mind before bed. Aromatherapy. Essential oils are a natural remedy for inducing sleep. The oils are extracted from plants or flowers and can be used to treat a multitude of ailments, including insomnia. To aid sleep, try lavender, chamomile, rose, bergamot, and sweet orange oils. Aromatherapy is administered by inhaling the vapors emitted from a diffuser, or it can be breathed in from your cupped hands. Limit distractions. Our electronic devices are a major problem when it comes to getting good sleep. Probably the biggest culprit is social media, which can keep us held captive for hours if we let it. If you truly want to improve your sleep quality you must gain control over the smartphone. Best to log out of social media an hour before your desired bedtime, and pick up a book instead. Set a regular sleep schedule. Regulating the circadian rhythm is the key to getting better sleep. This is the sleep cycle that has us passing through four stages of sleep each night. The best way to get your sleep cycle on track is to stick to a regular sleep schedule each night. This allows your body to intuitively know when it is time to wind down. Set the stage. Preparing for a good night’s sleep is part pampering and part practical. To help relax your mind and body before heading off to bed, treat yourself to a nice, hot bath. Use aromatherapy-infused bath salts, and add some candles and soothing music for ambiance. To improve the chances of getting uninterrupted sleep, try a white noise sound machine and some black out curtains.

Need a Higher Level of Care?

When none of these tips help reduce your insomnia and anxiety symptoms, you may benefit from a residential mental health program. These programs feature an extended stay in a healing setting, giving you adequate time to really work on your anxiety. There you can focus on your well-being without the daily stressors that undermine your mental health.

If you have been struggling with insomnia and anxiety, isn’t it time you reached out for some support?

