Enjoy some of Denver's best food trucks this Thursday during week 2 of Civic Center EATS

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Civic Center Conservancy's annual event, Civic Center EATS, returned on May 19 with a variety of Denver's best food trucks to Civic Center Park.

Nevertheless, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 1. This Thursday's local food truck line-up includes Mama Kabob, OG Burgers, Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea and more.

Civic Center Park is currently piloting a program, called EATS for ALL, that welcomes people who can't afford to purchase food from food trucks through tokens for free meals.