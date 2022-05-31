Looking for a new pet? Denver Animal Shelter's adoption fees only $5

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Animal Shelter has lowered its adoption fees to $5 due to the majority of Denver metro shelters being at crisis capacity.

The shelter said it has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets so far this year compared to the same time in 2019, 9News reported. The $5 adoption fees are temporary.

People interested in adopting can browse a list of animals up for adoption here. Lost pets will get listed on the city's website and will eventually come up for adoption if their owners do not reclaim them.

Animal lovers can additionally put a hold on a lost pet before it becomes available for adoption for $20.