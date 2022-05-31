Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Potential rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, high temp near 64

Steven Bonifazi

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The last day of May in Denver will consist of possible wet and cloudy conditions with high winds.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high-temperature Tuesday to reach near 64. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms, followed by more rain and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Expect east winds at 6 to 13 mph to become northern in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph.

There is an 80% chance of precipitation as the majority of the I-25 corridor and northeast plains are set to see rainfall late today through Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening in Denver will see another possibility of rain and thunderstorms. The low temperature is set to drop around 43.

Anticipate north winds at 6 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. 

There is a 100% chance of precipitation Tuesday evening.

Looking Ahead: More showers and thunderstorms to kick off June in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zJ6q_0fvnRmwn00
(Henry Desro/Unsplash)

Hump day in the Mile High City will see more showers and thunderstorms.

The weather service predicts possible rain showers and thunderstorms before noon, followed by a slight chance of more showers and thunderstorms after noon.

The high-temperature Wednesday is anticipated to reach near 57. Expect north to northeast winds at 6 mph to become east in the afternoon. There is a 90% chance of precipitation.

The skies over Denver Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy as the low-temperature drops to around 44.

Expect east to northeast winds at 5 to 7 mph to become light and variable after midnight.

Covering everything from Weather and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Denver metro.

Denver, CO
