7 tips to stay safe on Colorado waters during National Safe Boating Week

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges Coloradans to boat responsibly this summer as boat ramps across the state open and temperatures warm up.

National Safe Boating Week runs May 21 through Friday and water-based recreation remains a popular pastime in Colorado. However, four people have drowned in Colorado waters so far this year, with 22 drownings in 2021, according to CPW.

Boating safety tips: