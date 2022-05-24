Ribbon-cutting celebration for Denver's Inspiration Point Park improvements to occur Thursday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Mayor Micheal Hancock, Denver Parks and Recreation and Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval will host a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday at Inspiration Point Park.
The ribbon-cutting will celebrate the 25.5-acre park's finished improvements, including a new playground set, a new picnic site with a shade pavilion and more.
The park's improvements were partly funded through the Elevate Denver Bond Program approved by Denver voters in 2017.
The park is located at 4901 Sheridan Blvd.
