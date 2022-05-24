May 24 news: Denver extends COVID local disaster declaration extended to end of June

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

Denver

Denver Daily Roundup. May 24.

The weather in Denver will be similar to Monday, with possible rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. The high-temperature Tuesday is set to reach near 56.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at some of the top, local stories from in and around the Denver metro you should know more about this Tuesday:

Denver has approved a resolution that extends the city's COVID disaster declaration to June 27.

The Denver Gazette reported that Mayor Michael Hancock issued the declaration on March 12, 2020, with a set expiration date of May 30. However, the city chose to extend due to city resources still being utilized for effects of the pandemic such as loss of life.

The extension allows the city to take part in “federal public assistance funds for emergency protective measures,” according to the resolution. Additionally, the resolution says the extension allows Denver to “expedite procurement for critical services that provide shelter for people in need and purchase protective equipment for Denver’s essential workers, among other time-sensitive needs.”

The emerald ash borer. (Colorado Department of Agriculture)

A Denver City Council committee is expected to award three contracts Tuesday for nearly $2 million to fight a ravenous beetle, the emerald ash borer.

The insects have not been found in Denver yet. However, the emerald ash borer did appear in Colorado in 2013. Treatments for the insect involve injecting emamectin benzoate into tree trunks as temporary protection, according to NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz.

If weather permits, contractors would treat trees from May through October.

Applications are open now through April 30, 2023, for the Denver Property Tax Relief Program.

The program offers qualifying Denver renters and homeowners a partial refund of paid property taxes or the equivalent in rent, according to the city. The average refund is $1,000.

Homeowners must also have owned the property they resided in throughout 2021 in the city and county of Denver and have paid their 2021 property taxes. Renters must have had an income equal to or less than 25% of Denver's area medium income in 2021.

Fare from Osito. (Courtesy of Freedom Street Social)

Arvada's Freedom Street Social announced nine vendors set to serve a mix of cuisine when the food hall opens in July.

The 12,000-square-foot food hall and community hub was created by Nick and Amie Costanzo and partners Cameron Cummins, Jeff Kaplan and Jon Morgan, NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported. Concepts opening at Arvada’s community gathering space:

Sushi Kuro

The BKFST Club

Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken

Johnny Good Burger

Osito

Giordano’s Pizza

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Pressed Coffee & Vinyl

