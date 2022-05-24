Denver Weather: Possible rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, warm weather returns Wednesday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver's weather Tuesday calls for more possibilities of rain and cool temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The skies over Denver Tuesday will be cloudy while the high temperature reaches near 56.

Expect north winds at 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday evening in Denver will have another possibility of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear. The low temperature is expected to drop to around 39.

Expect northeast winds at 5 to 9 mph to become west to southwest after midnight. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Looking Ahead: Sunny skies, high temps near 71 Wednesday

Warmer temperatures and sunny conditions return to Denver Wednesday.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 71. Expect light and variable winds to become north at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Gusts could reach as high as 18 mph.

Denver's skies Wednesday evening will be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 46.

Anticipate north to northwest winds at 5 to 9 mph to become west to southwest in the evening. Winds might gust as high as 15 mph.