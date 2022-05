By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A reminder that areas along the Cherry Creek Dam channel will be flooded Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning due to annual sediment flushing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the flush. Commuters are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Denver Parks & Recreation tweeted Monday to warn of the flooding and instructed those who plan to pass through the area to refrain from crossing in high water areas.