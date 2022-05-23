Eligible Denver homeowners and renters can receive $1,000 refund for property tax

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Applications are open now through April 30, 2023, for the Denver Property Tax Relief Program.

The program offers qualifying Denver renters and homeowners a partial refund of paid property taxes or the equivalent in rent, according to the city. The average refund is $1,000.

Applications are open for the 2021 program year. Homeowners and renters must have turned 65 or older during 2021 or been disabled through 2021.

Homeowners must also have owned the property they resided in throughout 2021 in the city and county of Denver and have paid their 2021 property taxes. Renters must have had an income equal to or less than 25% of Denver's area medium income in 2021.