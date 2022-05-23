Monday Roundup: Top stories from the Mile High City

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.)

Denver is set for more cool and wet weather Monday before sunshine and warm temperatures return later this week. The high-temperature Monday is expected to reach near 62.

Without wasting anytime, let's take a closer look at a few top, local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should be aware of this Monday:

A Promise Ranch patient works on grooming the horses during a therapy session. (Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation)

People with disabilities, mental health concerns, veterans and anyone seeking to benefit from animal-assisted treatment can visit Promise Ranch Therapies and Recreation for equine therapy.

NewsBreak Denver's Natasha Lovato reported the therapy involves mental health clients working with specially-trained horses and learning to care for them. The psychosocial effects of equine-assisted therapy include improved self-esteem, self-confidence, empowerment, self-presence, feelings of freedom, independence and competency, according to a 2020 report by the National Library of Medicine.

Equine therapy aids patients to develop leadership skills with animals looking for a leader since horses are herd animals. Sessions allow for active communication, emotion regulation and coping skills.

A truck tractor parked at McCandless Truck Center in Aurora. (Matt Whittaker/NewsBreak Denver)

With diesel prices in Colorado at or near record highs since March, McCandless Truck Center sales manager Adam McCandless is one voice in Colorado’s trucking industry calling for more domestic oil production.

Fuel prices were already surging before the Russia-Ukraine war due to domestic oil and gas companies not drilling enough new wells to stay up with supply while the world economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic led to more demand, according to NewsBreak Denver's Matt Whittaker.

Oil companies already have permits where they increase drilling to help ease prices in the shorter term. Truckers are reducing the time they idle at truck stops and using less rolling resistance tires and trailer skirts to lessen the amount of fuel they burn, said Gregory Fulton, CEO of the Denver-based Colorado Motor Carriers Association, a group that represents the state’s trucking industry.

(Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash)

The city of Denver will invest $8.6 million Monday in early childhood education programs. It will also pay for the schooling of early childhood educators that intend to work with immigrants, refugees, people of color or children with disabilities.

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition will hold six training institutes for 20 educators per a contract waiting approval, NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported. Services are provided for free for families meeting income guidelines

Additionally, a new program called Early Head Start for children from newborn to 2 will offer support services for pregnant mothers, infants, toddlers and their families.

Live music at Denver Union Station. (Denver Union Station)

The Great Hall Sessions concert series returns to Denver Union Station this week to offer residents and visitors live music.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported the free music series will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the station's Great Hall. The series will feature Colorado's top musicians, including Modern Fusion, Wellington Bullings, David Lawrence & The Spoonful and more.

Happy hour pricing will be offered by the Terminal Bar throughout each performance, including draft beers for $5.50, house wines for $7.50 and classic cocktails for $9.

