Denver Weather: Possible showers and thunderstorms Monday, high temp near 62

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City will see continued cool and wet conditions Monday before sunshine and warm temperatures return later this week.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a chance of showers followed by possible thunderstorms after noon. There is a 30% chance of precipitation Monday.

The skies over Denver are set to be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 62.

Expect north winds at 8 to 11 mph. Winds might gust as high as 17 mph.

More possible showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in Denver Monday evening, with cloudy skies and a low temperature of around 40. There is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Expect north winds at 6 to 11 mph to become light and variable. Gusts may reach as high as 17 mph.

Looking Ahead: More possible showers Tuesday, high temp near 58

Tuesday in Denver will look similar to Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with a high temperature near 58.

Northwest winds at 5 to 8 mph will become northeast in the morning. There is a 60% chance of precipitation.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected before 9 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and midnight. There is a 30% chance of precipitation.

Mostly cloudy skies will cover Denver Tuesday evening before becoming mostly clear. The low temperature will reach around 39.

Expect northeast winds at 5 to 8 mph to become west to the southwest after midnight.