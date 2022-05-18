Catch free movies on one of Denver's biggest screens every Thursday through October

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Located in the heart of McGregor Square, The Rally Hotel hosts movie nights at 6 p.m. every Thursday as part of Movies at McGregor.
The 182-room hotel will host the free movie nights now through October with six themed movie series including avenged, rewind, sing-a-long, girls night out, untamed and McGregor scare. All the series take place on McGregor Square's massive 66-foot LED screen.
Movies at McGregor 2022 schedule:
Avenged Series
- May 19 - Black Panther
- May 26 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- June 9 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Rewind Series
- June 16 - Back to the Future
- June 23 - Dirty Dancing
- June 30 - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- July 7 - The Karate Kid
Sing-A-Long Series
- July 14 - Mamma Mia!
- August 4 - Grease
- August 11 - Frozen
Girls Night Out Series
- August 18 - Mean Girls
- August 25 - Black Widow
- September 1 - Clueless
- September 8 - Cruella
Untamed Series
- September 15 - How to Train Your Dragon
- September 22 - Jaws
- September 29 - Zootopia
McGregor Scare Series
- October 6 - Ghostbusters (1984)
- October 13 - Beetlejuice
- October 20 - The Goonies (1985)
- October 26 - Frankenweenie
- October 29 - Hocus Pocus
