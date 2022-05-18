Denver, CO

Catch free movies on one of Denver's biggest screens every Thursday through October

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jAvE_0fiZOB6A00
(McGregor Square)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Located in the heart of McGregor Square, The Rally Hotel hosts movie nights at 6 p.m. every Thursday as part of Movies at McGregor.

The 182-room hotel will host the free movie nights now through October with six themed movie series including avenged, rewind, sing-a-long, girls night out, untamed and McGregor scare. All the series take place on McGregor Square's massive 66-foot LED screen.

Movies at McGregor 2022 schedule:

Avenged Series

  • May 19 - Black Panther
  • May 26 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • June 9 - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Rewind Series

  • June 16 - Back to the Future
  • June 23 - Dirty Dancing
  • June 30 - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
  • July 7 - The Karate Kid

Sing-A-Long Series

  • July 14 - Mamma Mia!
  • August 4 - Grease
  • August 11 - Frozen

Girls Night Out Series

  • August 18 - Mean Girls
  • August 25 - Black Widow
  • September 1 - Clueless
  • September 8 - Cruella

Untamed Series

  • September 15 - How to Train Your Dragon
  • September 22 - Jaws
  • September 29 - Zootopia

McGregor Scare Series

  • October 6 - Ghostbusters (1984)
  • October 13 - Beetlejuice
  • October 20 - The Goonies (1985)
  • October 26 - Frankenweenie
  • October 29 - Hocus Pocus

