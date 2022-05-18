Catch free movies on one of Denver's biggest screens every Thursday through October

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Located in the heart of McGregor Square, The Rally Hotel hosts movie nights at 6 p.m. every Thursday as part of Movies at McGregor.

The 182-room hotel will host the free movie nights now through October with six themed movie series including avenged, rewind, sing-a-long, girls night out, untamed and McGregor scare. All the series take place on McGregor Square's massive 66-foot LED screen.

Movies at McGregor 2022 schedule:

Avenged Series

May 19 - Black Panther

May 26 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

June 9 - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Rewind Series

June 16 - Back to the Future

June 23 - Dirty Dancing

June 30 - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

July 7 - The Karate Kid

Sing-A-Long Series

July 14 - Mamma Mia!

August 4 - Grease

August 11 - Frozen

Girls Night Out Series

August 18 - Mean Girls

August 25 - Black Widow

September 1 - Clueless

September 8 - Cruella

Untamed Series

September 15 - How to Train Your Dragon

September 22 - Jaws

September 29 - Zootopia

McGregor Scare Series