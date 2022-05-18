Free food, yard games and more at Community/RTD celebration Wednesday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.) The South Denver Metro Chamber hosts a free community/RTD celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The celebration honors those who kept their jobs through the COVID-19 pandemic amid many workers returning to the office.

The event features free food from local restaurants, yard games and an opportunity to win Rockies or Comedy Works tickets, RTD passes and more. Additional community/RTD celebrations locations, dates and times: