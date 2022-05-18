Hump day Roundup: Top, local stories from the Mile High City

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.)

Today is Wednesday, May 18.

Although Denver is on track to see a bright and sunny morning with rising temperatures, there is a 20 percent chance of rain showers Wednesday afternoon. Nevertheless, the high temperature will reach near 81.

The following are four top local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you need to know more about this Wednesday:

The Mile High City has gone from ranking the No. 14 best places to live to No. 55 this year in the most recent U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live.

NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported Denver also ranks No. 133 for the Best Places to Retire, No. 4 in Best Places to Live in Colorado and No. 14 in Most Dangerous places. U.S. News examined the 150 most-popular areas to determine the best places to live, basing its rankings on value, desirability, job market and quality of life.

Additional Colorado cities included in the list are Colorado Springs at No. 2, Boulder at No. 4 and Fort Collins at No. 54.

Aurora City Council discussed on Monday how to house those relocated from homeless encampments in "safe outdoor spaces."

These spaces consist of pallet homes or tents found in vacant lots or parking lots, with fences surrounding the camps and 24/7 supervision, according to NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz. Aurora has to provide a place for people when it sweeps encampments as part of its urban camping ban.

Currently, Aurora's homeless shelters are at capacity. However, limited space for campers has made enforcement of the city's camping ban nearly impossible.

Denver-based non-profit EatDenver's The Big Eat returns from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 28 at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The annual event helps honor and recognize Denver's independent restaurant scene. This year, 46 local restaurants ranging from Birdcall to Snooze will participate alongside several bars and beverage brands like Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, New Belgium Brewing, Topo Chico and more.

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Lockheed Martin engineers prepare to integrate the second SBIRS GEO-2 spacecraft’s two equipment panels with the core structure. (Lockheed Martin SBIRS)

Lockheed Martin Space has partnered with Douglas County to build an accelerator lab as a new resource for businesses, students and residents.

Titled the Ignite Lab offers an opportunity for partnerships between small businesses, schools, universities and local governments with the defense industry, NewsBreak Denver's Heather Willard reported. Situated near C-470 and Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch, the lab received $500,000 in investment funds from the Board f the Douglas County Commissioners.

Lockheed Martin intends to utilize the space for activities including rapid prototyping, table-top demonstrations and small satellite integration.

