Denver Weather: Sunny and warm morning Wednesday followed by afternoon showers

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday in the Mile High City will begin sunny and warm, followed by potential moisture.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature to reach near 81, with a 20 percent chance of rain showers anticipated after noon.

Expect light and variable winds to become northeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph.

The skies in Denver Wednesday evening will be partly cloudy as the low-temperature drops to around 55. South to southwest winds at 6 to 9 mph will continue throughout the night.

Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Looking Ahead: Dry, windy and warm Thursday, Fire Weather Watch in effect

Thursday's weather forecast calls for gusty winds, sunny skies and hot temperatures in Denver.

The weather service predicts a high temperature near 88, with west winds at 8 to 6 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 28 mph.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a near-record cold airmass Friday, with a possibility of snow.

Although Thursday will be hot, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy skies are expected in Denver Thursday evening, with a low temperature of around 41.

Expect breezy conditions, with west winds at 9 to 16 mph set to become east to northeast in the evening. Wind gusts could reach as high as 26 mph.