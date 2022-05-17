Denver's 8th annual BeAGiver Spring Showers Hygiene Drive accepting donations all month

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Human Services will accept donations through the end of May for its BeAGiver Spring Showers Hygiene Drive to make essential hygiene items accessible all year.
The drive will take all types of hygiene times. However, the city says the most requested and needed are:
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- 3-in-1 Body Wash
- Deodorant
- Lotion
- Sunscreen
- Shaving cream
- Razors
- Tampons
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Laundry Soap
- Maxi pads
- Bar soap
- Dish soap
- Toilet paper
Those interested in donating can visit one of the many donation sites citywide or through the Denver Human Services (DHS) GIVE Center's Amazon Wishlist.
See the interactive map below to locate a donation site near you:
