Denver's 8th annual BeAGiver Spring Showers Hygiene Drive accepting donations all month

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Human Services will accept donations through the end of May for its BeAGiver Spring Showers Hygiene Drive to make essential hygiene items accessible all year.

The drive will take all types of hygiene times. However, the city says the most requested and needed are:

Shampoo

Conditioner

3-in-1 Body Wash

Deodorant

Lotion

Sunscreen

Shaving cream

Razors

Tampons

Hairbrushes and combs

Laundry Soap

Maxi pads

Bar soap

Dish soap

Toilet paper

Those interested in donating can visit one of the many donation sites citywide or through the Denver Human Services (DHS) GIVE Center's Amazon Wishlist.

See the interactive map below to locate a donation site near you: