EatDenver's The Big Eat returns this summer, restaurant lineup announced

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Non-profit independent restaurant advocate EatDenver will host The Big Eat 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 28 at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The annual event celebrates Mile High City's independent restaurant scene. This year, 46 local restaurants ranging from Birdcall to Snooze will participate (see the restaurant lineup below).

This year's The Big Eat will also have several local bars and beverage brands in attendance, including Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, New Belgium Brewing, Topo Chico and more.

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. Early bird tickets are currently on sale here.