Tuesday in Denver: City Council bans concealed-carry guns in all city buildings, parks

Today is May 17.

Denver's weather Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with sunny and warm conditions followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will reach near 86.

Denver City Council voted 9-3 Monday to ban concealed-carry weapons in city buildings and parks. Nearly 17,000 individuals hold concealed carry permits in Denver.

NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reported the ban's exceptions include law enforcement officers, armed security guards with licenses from the city and people "engaging in a legitimate sporting activity, including, but not limited to, shooting matches, target shooting, or trap or skeet shooting."

The new law orders firearms to be unloaded and carried in a case when not being utilized for sport. If violated, first-time offenders can face a fine of $50 and $999 for offenses afterwards.

The Mile High City ranks as the 10th fastest-growing city in the United States, according to a study by 42Floors. The city saw a population increase of 19% between 2010 and 2020

During those ten years, developers brought 75 buildings with 8 million square feet to Denver, a 15% increase from the city's market size in January 2010, according to NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson. Despite Denver's office market decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, more office space was occupied than vacant in the first quarter.

Denver's construction pipeline also increased, with 1.4 million square feet under construction.

Frontier Airlines is hiring individuals to work as full-time flight crew members at Denver International Airport.

Flight attendants work to ensure the well-being and safety of passengers, maintain high customer service, address questions and concerns, respond to inflight emergencies or security concerns and more. Qualified applicants must hold a high school diploma or GED, be 20 years or older, hold a valid passport and have 1 to 2 years of customer service experience.

The airline is also hiring full-time flight attendants in other major metros, including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Miami.

The Rocky Mountain region welcomed 25.2 million visits in 2021, a record-high number of skiers.

Ski areas nationwide saw a 3.5% increase in visitation last year over the previous year, with 61 million skier visits in the 2021-22 season, NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland reported. The increase in skiing and snowboarding led to economic relief and thousands of jobs for communities across the nation, according to the National Ski Areas Association.

Despite more snow historically having meant more skiers, the average snowfall nationally this season was lower than the 10-year average of 166 inches, at just 145 inches.

