Denver Weather: More potential showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, high temps near 86

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Tuesday's weather forecast in Denver calls for more sunny and warm conditions followed by potential storms.
The high-temperature Tuesday will reach near 86.
Expect southwest winds at 5 to 13 mph to become north to northeast in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph.
The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts a 20 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
A few storms north and east of Denver might become intense.
Tuesday evening in Denver will consist of another possibility of wet conditions, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature of around 52.
Expect northeast winds at 9 to 14 mph to become light and variable. Winds might gust as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead: The increased possibility of showers and T-storms Wednesday, cooler temps
Wednesday in the Mile High City will consist of wet and cooler conditions early in the morning.
The weather service predicts a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., followed by another possibility of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
The skies over Denver will be mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high temperature near 79. Expect light and variable winds becoming east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
There is a 40% chance of precipitation.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated before 7 p.m., with partly cloudy skies over Denver.
The low temperature is expected to drop to around 55 Wednesday evening. Anticipate southwest winds at 7 to 10 mph, with gusts potentially reaching as high as 16 mph.
Comments / 0