Downtown Denver workers, visitors invited to free concert series this summer

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Commercial real-estate agency Brookfield Properties will host Summer Sounds, a series of public concerts this summer during lunchtime hours for anyone in the Downtown Denver area.

The concerts will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and occur outside on the plazas of each of Brookfield's buildings, with lunch vendors and food trucks, according to Downtown Denver Partnership.

Concert dates and corresponding locations: