Downtown Denver workers, visitors invited to free concert series this summer

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver
(DENVER, Colo.) Commercial real-estate agency Brookfield Properties will host Summer Sounds, a series of public concerts this summer during lunchtime hours for anyone in the Downtown Denver area.
The concerts will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and occur outside on the plazas of each of Brookfield's buildings, with lunch vendors and food trucks, according to Downtown Denver Partnership.
Concert dates and corresponding locations:
- June 2, Aug. 18 - Wells Fargo Center Courtyard, 1700 Lincoln St.
- June 9, Aug. 4 - Denver City Center Plaza, 707 17th St.
- June 23, July 21 - Republic Plaza - 16th St. Plaza, 370 17th St.
- July 14, Aug. 25 - 1801 California Plaza, 1801 California St.
