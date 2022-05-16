Over 80 vendors, DIY workshops and more at free Denver outdoor market Saturday and Sunday

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver BAZAAR, a unique maker's market, returns to Sloan's Lake Saturday and Sunday for Spring BAZAAR.

The market started in Denver's RiNo neighborhood in 2015 and has since seen over 2,500 small businesses participate in its Spring BAZAARS, according to Denver BAZAAR. Additionally, it generated more than $1.5 million for Colorado small businesses.

Last Saturday and Sunday, the market held its RiNo Spring Bazaar. This weekend's Sloan's Lake Spring BAZAAR will feature live DJs, craft cocktails, street food and more.

The market will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. See the vendor lineup for the Sloan's Lake Spring BAZAAR below: