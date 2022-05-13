Colfax Marathon, Rockies vs. Royals series and more things to do in Denver this weekend

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Mile High City is in store for a weekend of great weather and even greater events.

As the sun shines down on Denver and temperatures reach the low-80s this weekend, be sure to check out some of these fun and entertaining events in and around the metro area:

After being swept by the San Fransisco Giants earlier this week, the Colorado Rockies will host the Kansas City Royals Friday through Sunday at Coors Field.

Grab a hotdog and cheer on the Rox in this exciting series, and remember, "for it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out, at the old ball game"!

With the high-temperature Saturday expected to reach near 81 Saturday, what better way to spend the day than beer sampling from a multitude of Colorado breweries at Hops in the Park 2022.

The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Robert F. Clement Park in Littleton and will feature food trucks, artist booths, games and more.

The Mile High City's annual Mulch Giveaway returns from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to supply residents with free mulch at four locations across the city.

Free Dig-Your-Own Mulch sites:

Bear Creek Park (South of Dartmouth Ave. on Raleigh St.)

Havana Nursery (10450 Smith Rd.)

Sloan’s Lake Park (Boat ramp parking lot on Byron Pl.)

Veterans Park (Iowa Ave. and Vine St.)

If you haven't heard about dinosaurs roaming around Denver's National Western Center, then you might live under a rock.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, a 20,000-square-foot experience occurring daily this weekend, offers visitors a closer look into the climatic classic through encounters with life-sized dinosaurs, themed environments and more.

The Colfax Marathon returns to Denver Saturday and Sunday, featuring multiple races, including a marathon, a half marathon, an urban 10-miler, a relay and a Colfax 5K.

Runners will have the chance to explore downtown as well as various Denver neighborhoods. The races incorporate rivers, lakes and bridges.