Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Critical fire weather conditions persist Friday, Red Flag Warning issued

Steven Bonifazi

(Emmanuel Appiah/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Friday's weather forecast predicts sunny skies and warm temperatures in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts the high temperature to reach near 77 Friday. Expect breezy conditions with south to southwest winds at 8 to 16 mph to become west to northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts may reach as high as 25 mph.

Despite weaker winds, there is a red flag warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday due to dry and breezy conditions.

Friday evening in Denver will cool down as clouds move in.

The weather service anticipates the low temperature to drop to around 48. Expect west to northwest winds at 6 to 14 mph to become southern in the evening.

Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunny skies, temps in the low-80s Saturday and Sunday

(Logan Bonjean/Unsplash)

Saturday in Denver is shaping up to be nothing short of gorgeous, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 81.

Expect southwest winds at 5 to 13 mph to become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

The weather service predicts cloudy skies over Denver Saturday evening, with a low temperature of around 51. Expect western winds at 5 to 9 mph. Gusts might reach as high as 15 mph.

Sunday will look similar to Saturday, with sunny conditions and temperatures near 80.

Western winds at 5 to 11 should become east in the afternoon. Expect gusts to reach as high as 18 mph. The weather service predicts the low temperature to drop to around 52 Sunday evening.

# Climate# Weather# Denver Weather# COwx# WeatherBreak

Covering everything from Weather and Lifestyle to Mental Health, Politics, Society, Sports, Wildlife and much more in the Denver metro.

