Applications open for Denver arts program, funds up to $3K

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Denver Arts & Venues is accepting applications now through May 27 for its EDI Mini-Grant Program to aid people, organizations or community-driven projects.

The program works to alter the conventional charitable process by giving communities decision-making power regarding funding decisions, according to the program's website.

Grants can be funded for up to $3,000 to elevate the communities represented by the Human Rights and Community Partnerships (HRCP) Commissions and epitomize the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.

Guidelines for the EDI Mini-Grant Program:

Projects must occur in the city and county of Denver

Projects must contain an arts, culture, or creative component

Projects focused on efforts surrounding social justice will receive high consideration

Funding has to be given within the calendar year

Awardees need to submit an EDI Mini-Grant Activity Form once the project or program is completed

To apply for the grant program, click here.