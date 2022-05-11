Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Youth Corps Association to fund $398K in trail maintenance

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife will partner with the Colorado Youth Corps Association to restore and repair off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails affected by wildfires and an increase in visitors.

The maintenance projects will employ 41 weeks of service corps this summer and provide youth and young adults opportunities to restore and conserve state trails, according to CPW.

Motorized trail maintenance projects and their goals this year include: