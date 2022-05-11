May 11 news: Aurora hires company to sweep homeless encampments and more Denver metro stories

Steven Bonifazi

(Brandi Alexandra/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is Wednesday, May 11.

More critical fire danger looms in the Mile High City this hump day, with the high temperature expected to reach near 89. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds.

Let's take a closer look at a few of the most important and local stories from the NewsBreak Denver team you should be aware of this Wednesday:

1. Aurora contracts company to clean up homeless encampments

(Nick Bolton/Unsplash)

The city of Aurora awarded a $250,000 contract on Monday to Keene Landscape Management, Inc. to clean up homeless encampments. The funds will pay for sweeps through the end of 2022.

NewsBreak Denver's David Heitz reports the cleanups will cost Aurora roughly $625,000 yearly, including six sweeps each week. Nevertheless, the city must offer those displaced by the sweeps a shelter bed.

Aurora City Council additionally adopted a resolution on Monday that provides limited storage to displaced people. The city will only store identification and other personal documents.

2. Low-income Coloradans get free or discounted internet through fed program

(NordWood Themes/Unsplash)

A new federal program offers low-income Americans discounts on high-speed internet.

The Affordable Connectivity Program guarantees consumers pay no more than $30 each month for internet access and offers many consumers free internet when paired with additional federal subsidies, according to NewsBreak Denver's Claire Cleveland. Internet providers that will offer high-speed internet at a discounted price include Comcast, Verizon, AT&T and more.

The program was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure bill that allocated $65 billion to upgrade America's broadband services.

3. Colorado unemployment claims drop 41%

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Unemployment claims in Colorado have dropped 40.71% lower than they were a year ago, marking the seventh-smallest decline nationwide, according to a new WalletHub study.

The state's weekly unemployment claims decreased by 2.84% compared to the start of 2020 while the national unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in April, NewsBreak Denver's Margaret Jackson reported. In February, U.S. employers added over 670,000 jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the workforce as the share of women in the workforce dropped roughly 1.3% between 2019 and 2021.

4. Air France returns to DIA with non-stop Paris flights

Air France resumed direct service between Denver and Paris.(Denver International Airport)

Air France has returned to Denver to offer non-stop flights between the Mile High City and Paris ahead of the summer travel season.

NewsBreak Denver's Brittany Anas reported the carrier is operating three days a week from now through early October between Denver International Airport and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport. Air France began service between Denver and Paris in July 2021, but ended it in early October at the same time as the summer travel season did, according to airport officials.

Non-stop flights between Denver and Paris provide Colorado tourism an edge as France is among the most vital international tourism markets for the state.

Denver metro housing listings

(Precondo CA/Unsplash)
  • 1356 N Pearl St., Apt. 101, Denver, 80203: $200,000, no monthly estimate listed. Condominium. 0 beds, 1 bath, 400 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1243 Vine St., #3, Denver, 80206: $349,900, $2,050 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 707 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1555 California St., Unit 309, Denver, 80202: $459,000, $3,167 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,500 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 1776 Race St., Unit 107, Denver, 80206: $599,500, $3,309 estimated monthly. Condominium. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,201 sq. feet. Find more information here.
  • 9306 W Saratoga Pl., Littleton, 80123: $650,000, $3,052 estimated monthly. Single-family. 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,203 sq. feet. Find more information here.

