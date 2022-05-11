Denver Weather: Critical fire weather Wednesday, temps near 90

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Wednesday's weather forecast predicts extreme fire danger and hot temperatures in the Mile High City.

The National Weather Service in Boulder predicts mostly sunny skies and a high near 89.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with south winds at 6 to 11 mph anticipated to increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts might reach as high as 31 mph.

Dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds across northeast Colorado and the high mountain parks have caused the Weather Service to issue a red flag warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday evening in Denver will consist of mostly clear skies and a low temperature of around 54.

Expect south to southwest winds at 8 to 17 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead: Sunny skies and high temps near 76 Thursday, Fire Weather Watch in effect

Thursday in the Mile High City will look similar to Wednesday, with gusty winds and warm temperatures.

The Weather Service predicts sunny skies and a high near 76 Thursday. Expect windy southern winds at 11 to 16 mph to become western at 20 to 25 mph in the morning.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 38 mph. A fire weather watch will take effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The skies over Denver Thursday evening will be clear for the most part. The low temperature is set to drop to around 45.

Expect west to northwest winds at 6 to 14 mph to become south to the southwest after midnight. Gusts might reach as high as 23 mph.