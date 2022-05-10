Free food, tour of Fiddler's Green and more at South Metro Denver Chamber networking event

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The South Metro Denver Chamber will host Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 24 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

The event offers residents and their organizations a unique networking opportunity.

Attendees will tour the amphitheater's dressing rooms, stage and backstage areas throughout the event. Additionally, beer, wine, soft drinks, water, appetizers from Zink Kitchen + Bar and desserts will be served, according to the event page.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to enter through the Marjorie Park Gate behind the Box Office and proceed to the VIP Lounge.

To register for this event, click here.