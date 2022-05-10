Denver concert venues seek part-time event security, pay at $18 per hour

By Steven Bonifazi / NewsBreak Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) The Fillmore Auditorium and Summit are hiring individuals to work part-time as security guards to ensure safety at events.

Both of the job descriptions include:

Utilize metal detectors or conduct pat-down searches of guests to prevent weapons from entering the venue.

Circulate throughout the venue to maintain control and safety.

Safeguard against theft and property damage.

Both jobs also require applicants to be able to work evenings and holidays.

For more information regarding the security application for Summit, click here, or to learn more about the position at the Fillmore, click here.